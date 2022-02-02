In a Time of Crisis All Jobs Are Essential, Except Pols'

It's becoming increasingly apparent as this pandemic is now entering its third year, that all work is essential, all employees are indispensable.

As COVID-19 globally made its way around, nations almost universally shut their economies down, with the exception of "essential" workers.

"Fifteen days to flatten the curve" became the battle cry.

That was two years ago, and some states continue to restrict employment to only the vaccinated, and even they're required to mask up in many cases.

However, researchers at Johns Hopkins University released findings Tuesday suggesting that all these precautions had little to no effect.

"We find no evidence that lockdowns, school closures, border closures, and limiting gatherings have had a noticeable effect on COVID-19 mortality," the researchers wrote.

They found that at the most, the lockdowns reduced mortality by about 0.2%. But that's not to say that the lockdowns were totally ineffective. They had "devastating effects" on other elements of society.

"They have contributed to reducing economic activity, raising unemployment, reducing schooling, causing political unrest, contributing to domestic violence, and undermining liberal democracy," the report said.

And the news of the day bears that out.

The January jobs report — which will be published Friday — is expected to be "apocalyptic," according to some observers, based on signals coming from the White House.

The U.S. national debt topped $30 trillion Tuesday, a new all-time high. To put that number into perspective, that would be a debt of about $91,000 hanging around the necks of every man, woman, and child in the United States.

"That means American taxpayers will be paying for the retirement of the people in China and Japan, who are our creditors," J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief global strategist David Kelly explained to CNN Business.

A large part of the jump in the national debt was attributable to COVID relief measures paid out while government revenue was down — also due to COVID. President Joe Biden acknowledged part of this during his remarks to state governors Monday.

"The American Rescue Plan was a lot of money," he said. "We've sent you a whole hell of a lot of money."

But Biden had a plan for the future: "And we're going to send you more."

But more than providing tax revenue to run government at all levels, labor gives us pride and nobility. We derive satisfaction from being self-sufficient and looking back at a job well-done.

Lockdowns and vaccine mandates as a prerequisite to employment are heavy-handed and refuse to make allowances and exceptions for special medical or religious needs.

The spiking crime rate — predominantly in Democrat-run cities — is proof of how absolutely essential law enforcement is.

The brouhaha centered on Joe Rogan's interviews with medical professionals — especially those holding views opposed to those promoted by government — offers proof that even podcasters are essential for an informed society.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proved, without intending to, that barbers and stylists are essential when she sneaked into a San Francisco hair salon.

When California Gov. Gavin Newsom was caught on camera maskless at the French Laundry restaurant and most recently at an NBA game, he proved how important the restaurant industry and sporting events are to entertain us.

Lockdowns and mandates not only destroy the economy, but they can throw a monkey wrench into the supply chain, as trucklers have been demonstrating in Ottawa. As they approached the Canadian capital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau skipped town.

But he claimed he wasn't hiding — he was isolating himself because he'd come down with COVID. He nonetheless released a statement, reverting to a string of name-calling directed at the truckers.

"Today in the House, Members of Parliament unanimously condemned the antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Black racism, homophobia, and transphobia that we've seen on display in Ottawa over the past number of days," Trudeau tweeted. "Together, let's keep working to make Canada more inclusive."

Ottawa's mayor decided to step in and take action. He called every tow truck operator in town to have them move the trucks from the city.

Each and every one reportedly had the same response: they couldn't because "we have COVID."

All employees, working in every sector of the economy, are critical.

Well, there's actually one group of workers that contribute little to nothing toward a robust, thriving economy — that would politicians, from Biden, to Trudeau, to Newsom, to Pelosi, to the mayor of Ottawa.

Politicians are generally nonessential in a time of crisis.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.