NYC Mayor Wants to End Discrimination - By Discriminating

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Monday that his administration was going to tackle New York’s citywide affordability problem.

"While today’s true cost-of-living measure confirms the affordability crisis touches every corner of our city, we know that these effects are not applied evenly. So often, it is Black and Brown New Yorkers who are hit the hardest," he said.

And the mayor pinned the blame on racial discrimination.

"This preliminary racial equity plan is a first step in developing a whole-of-government approach to tackling that reality. It is a plan that lays out these first steps to solve decades of neglect and discrimination, and it places the work of 45 city agencies within a singular framework."

As Libs of TikTok concluded, this is "Straight-up racism against White people."

Contrary to the mayor's claims, the New York City mayor’s office is proof-positive that there is little racism within the city.

Mamdani was born in the east African nation of the Republic of Uganda, and he's only been a U.S. citizen since 2018 — less than a decade.

Yet he was still elected.

In addition, his predecessor in office was Eric Adams, who was elected although he's a Black man.

Mamdani expanded on his racism theme the following day in response to a reporter’s question.

"The wealth of a median White household in the city is more than $200,000, while that of a Black household is less than $20,000," Mamdani said “We are reckoning with the long history of racism here and starting to act upon a framework that puts equity right at the center of it."

The key goals of Mamdani's Preliminary Racial Equity Plan are:

Economic Opportunity: Expand access to capital for underserved businesses, connect New Yorkers in high-unemployment communities to quality jobs, and help young people build generational wealth.

Expand access to capital for underserved businesses, connect New Yorkers in high-unemployment communities to quality jobs, and help young people build generational wealth. Housing: Apply a racial equity framework to all new housing proposals to ensure fair geographic investment.

Apply a racial equity framework to all new housing proposals to ensure fair geographic investment. Health: Ensure that every New Yorker has access to a primary care physician by 2034 and reduce truck-related pollutants in communities of color that are disproportionately affected by warehousing activity.

The Department of Justice is now investigating Mamdani's Racial Equity Plan after Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon thought it "fishy" and possibly "illegal."

Townhall writer and columnist Amy Curtis observed of Dhillon, “She's doing exactly what the DOJ should be doing, and Democrats don't seem willing to learn from their repeated mistakes.”

But it’s not just Mamdani. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, another Democrat, also appears confused about the definition of racism.

New York state wrote "racially discriminatory eligibility provisions" into its Science and Technology Entry Program (STEP). The state-funded grant provides Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programming for high school and middle school students through 56 New York colleges and universities.

Black, Hispanic, and Native American students are automatically eligible to enter the program, while White and Asian students have to demonstrate a family economic hardship.

The Equal Protection Project, founded and headed by Cornell Law School Professor William A. Jacobson, together with the Pacific Legal Foundation, filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging New York’s racially discriminatory eligibility provisions.

It's pretty clear that both Hochul and Mamdani are confusing equal results with equal treatment, a distinction noted more than a century ago by a famous religious leader.

"You cannot lift the wage-earner by pulling down the wage-payer,” wrote Rev. William J. H. Boetcker in 1910. "You cannot help the poor man by destroying the rich."

Another religious leader, one born more than a half-century after Boetcker, observed that a color-conscious society is the very essence of racism, and therefore promoted a color-blind society instead.

"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character," said civil rights icon Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during his iconic 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech.

More recently, and more succinctly, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts explained how we can avoid racial discrimination.

"The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race, is to stop discriminating on the basis of race," he famously wrote in the 2007 case of Parents Involved in Community Schools v. Seattle School District No. 1.

That phrase anchored his (and M.L. King’s) color-blind constitutional interpretation, which the court recently applied to end race-conscious college admissions.

"The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race, is to stop discriminating on the basis of race."

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read more Michael Dorstewitz Insider articles — Click Here Now.