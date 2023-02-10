FBI Now Going After 'Radical Traditionalist Catholics'

Just when you think the nation’s premier criminal investigative agency couldn’t get any more invasive, they prove you wrong.

Earlier this week FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin released a bombshell eight-page memo dated Jan. 23 from its Richmond, Va. office. It indicates that they’re looking to intensify its "assessment" and "mitigation" of "Radical Traditionalist Catholics" over the next 12 to 24 months.

Seraphin explained in a video that "Radical Traditionalist Catholics are typically characterized by a rejection of the Second Vatican Council," which called for the celebration of Mass in the local language rather than the traditional Latin.

The claim is that Catholics who prefer the Latin Mass are in danger of being recruited by white supremacists because they have so many things in common, including:

They both reject LGBT lifestyles; and,

They’re both pro-life.

The report also claimed that Traditionalist Catholics generally adhere "to anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant … and white supremacist ideology."

Those "Radical Traditionalist Catholics" walk around saying insurrection-like things: "Kyrie eleison" (Lord have mercy), and stuff like that.

We can’t have that going on now, can we?

The FBI used the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as its source, a once-respected organization that has since devolved into a parody of its former self.

Nation Review reported, for example, that the SPLC has been criticized "for including conservative nonprofits like the Alliance Defending Freedom and the American College of Pediatricians on its list of 'hate groups' alongside groups like the Ku Klux Klan and the Nation of Islam."

But the targeting of Catholics is just the latest in a recent string of examples of FBI overreach, many reported by FBI employees.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, opened Thursday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing by reading a list of FBI whistleblower complaints illustrating that the agency had been weaponized against conservatives. They include:

Nov. 2021: The FBI created a "threat tag" against parents voicing concerns at school board meetings

April 2022: FBI employees were being run out of the bureau for attending conservative political events

May 2022: Parents with "threat tag" designations were actively being investigated

July 2022: Agents were pressured to reclassify cases as violent domestic extremism cases to meet a self-imposed quota

Sept 2022: FBI said the Betsy Ross flag was a terrorist symbol

Sept 2022: FBI manipulated Jan. 6 case files to make it appear that domestic violent extremism was on the rise

Nov. 2022: The FBI uses Facebook users’ information without their consent — only conservatives are affected.

Jordan also indicated that some of those whistleblowers have lost their positions for coming forward and doing the right thing.

Add to that a host of other recent revelations involving the FBI, including its instructions that social media platforms censor posts unfavorable to then-candidate Joe Biden or that questioned CDC recommendations on vaccines, therapeutics, and masks.

In another incident, in the early morning hours of last Sept. 23, a 20-agent FBI SWAT team raided the home of Mark and Ryan-Marie Houck and their seven children.

The agents surrounded the houses with rifles at the ready and "started pounding on the door and yelling for us to open it," according to Ryan-Marie.

They arrested Mark because of a nearly year-old pushing incident that occurred across the street from a Philadelphia-area Planned Parenthood abortion center.

That case ended in his acquittal last month.

But not all such events have a happy ending.

Such was the case that resulted in the conviction of two men charged with conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, despite the agency’s heavy involvement that bordered on entrapment.

Time to remove the heads of the snake — Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and ultimately President Biden. Only then can we return to "justice for all" instead of justice for some.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.