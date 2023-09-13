Gov't Ties Disaster to Politics and Fails Another Test

An upcoming test by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) emergency alert system is raising needless concerns. The public should just ignore the test and concentrate on other government activities.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET cell towers will begin broadcasting an emergency alert test for 30 minutes. Your phone will display a message saying: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

A similar message will be carried on TV and radio.

Brian Cavanaugh, senior vice president of American Global Strategies, told Newsmax that the warning system is an essential tool in the event of an actual emergency, so a nationwide test of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA's) system is an absolute necessity.

"FEMA's Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) is an invaluable tool, one that emergency managers hope to never need, but must assure is functional," said Cavanaugh, who focuses on critical infrastructure security and resilience, crisis management planning, continuity of operations, and disaster response and recovery operations.

"The scheduled nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on October 4th will provide officials with critical feedback regarding the readiness of these two aspects of the system," he added.

He stressed that the tests are essential, and the recent fires in Maui provide examples of what happens when an emergency warning system and government response to the emergency go wrong. They resulted in the needless loss of life and property.

On the warning side, Maui's senior emergency management official failed to sound warning sirens as wildfires swept across the island.

On the response side, a deputy director of the Hawaii Water Resource Management Commission delayed authorizing the release of water to fight the blaze for nearly six hours, citing "equity" issues.

Independent journalist Nick Sortor, who has appeared on Newsmax TV, the BBC and Fox News, seemed to have no issue with next month's test, but questioned the administration's response to the Maui wildfires.

He even brought FEMA into the picture.

"Hey @FEMA: how about all the people on Maui that are about to be forced into eviction and bankruptcy because you're REJECTING THE VAST MAJORITY OF RESIDENTS' CLAIMS?" he asked on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"That $700 is a freaking INSULT to the people of the people of Maui. Even your own employees know this is a freaking joke."

He concluded, "GET IT TOGETHER. THE GREAT PEOPLE OF MAUI CAN'T HANDLE THE SUFFERING MUCH LONGER."

Cavanaugh agreed that there are other areas the current administration can work on in emergency planning and control.

"Instead of looking for ways to link this routine test to either the recent Biden administration ramp up of COVID concerns or the failures of the recent Maui wildfires, the public would be best served by a thorough and transparent analysis of both on their own merits."

Even worse is tying disaster relief with politics.

Hurricane Idalia ravaged Florida's northwest Big Bend region immediately after the Maui fire.

The White House signaled last week that it had no interest in releasing $16 billion in funds needed for Florida disaster relief until Congress first approves additional funds for Ukraine.

But there will always be some who see next month's test as something nefarious.

"With all of the things escalating around the world the timing of this test is a bit scary," said one Twitter/X user.

"Something cookin," said another.

"Getting ready for the election I see," said a third.

But rather than concentrate on an innocuous test, we should keep our eyes on those things politicians do that actually impact our lives — such as play politics for personal gain.

Government exists for one reason alone — to serve the people. That's why we call all government employees "public servants." That term applies equally from a simple janitor all the way up to the president of the United States.

They're our servants and:

• When Americans are impacted by natural disaster, Americans come first.

• When a foreign power infects Americans with a deadly pathogen, Americans come first.

• When Americans are arrested by foreign powers and held as political pawns, Americans come first.

"America First" isn't just a campaign slogan, it's the way it's supposed to be, and all the early warning systems in the world are useless unless government acts appropriately.

They don't work for us, but we have to remind them of this on occasion.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.