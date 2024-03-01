DEI Policies Could be the Death of Us — Literally

Government hiring and university admission standards based on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) rather than merit are now in danger of placing American lives at risk in two areas where we truly put our lives in the hands of others:

In the medical profession and the aviation industry.

Earlier this week Daily Wire co-founder and bestselling author Ben Shapiro reported in a Twitter/X thread that "top hospitals are abandoning key metrics when hiring surgeons. And it means research by whites may be disregarded."

Later in the thread Shapiro introduced "award-winning Duke surgical resident Vignesh Raman. At an internal DEI lecture, Raman says his 'heart sinks' when he has patients who watch Fox News or wear MAGA hats. Then he celebrates having a majority 'non-white' population to treat."

He continued, "Raman adds that post-George Floyd, Duke made a concerted effort to stop hiring so many 'walls of white men.' He says the team is now 'abandoning . . . all sort[s] of metrics' and adopting a 'completely holistic' application practice in order to recruit more women and non-white surgeons."

Shapiro added that Duke isn’t an isolated case, and gave similar examples from the University of Pennsylvania and the American College of Surgeons.

Before posting a 20-minute video of his thoughts, Shapiro noted that, "According to a recent Johns Hopkins study, medical error is the third leading cause of death in the United States. The only thing physicians should care about is competence. Anything else will get people killed."

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk reposted Shapiro’s thread, along with the message, "DEI puts the lives of your loved ones at risk."

One day later Shapiro added an update.

"Following our investigation, Duke Medical School has taken down videos in which one of its doctors, Vignesh Raman, admitted to "abandoning . . . all sort[s] of metrics" in hiring surgeons for the sake of DEI. Unfortunately for Duke, we saved copies,” he wrote.

"We’ve reached out to Duke, Raman, and the North Carolina AG for comment, and are in touch with U.S. Rep. [Dan] Bishop [R-N.C.] who intends to ensure the laws here are fully enforced."

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is also openly promoted by the Federal Aviation Administration and the hiring of air traffic controllers.

The New York Post reported last month that the FAA’s push for new talent using DEI standards includes actively seeking applicants with disabilities.

"Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the Federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring," the FAA’s website states. "They include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability and dwarfism."

But if the image of someone suffering from vision or psychiatric issues working in the control tower to safely bring a commercial airliner filled with unsuspecting travelers into Chicago’s busy O’Hare International Airport scares the hell out of you, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Earlier this month The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh released internal footage he’d obtained of a remote virtual meeting of senior officials at the FAA's Flight Program Operations division.

"The footage begins with FAA acting deputy chief operating officer Angela McCullough saying more workers need to go from 'ramp to cockpit,' meaning she wants to see more baggage handlers become airline pilots," Walsh said.

Apparently her thinking was that baggage handlers already know where the airport men’s room is, and everything after that is a piece of cake.

Later into his thread Walsh confirmed that standards for commercial pilots are already being relaxed at some carriers in order to meet DEI goals.

"A second source — a pilot I’ve confirmed works at Delta — tells me that Delta has recently promoted a trans-identifying pilot who repeatedly received bad reviews from captains," Walsh wrote. "According to the source, this pilot 'would likely not have' survived probation if he weren’t trans."

He ended the thread with a warning.

"It's only a matter of time until this combination of incompetence and anti-white discrimination leads to a major air disaster," Walsh wrote. "The aviation industry needs a completely new mandate — one that's focused solely on safety — before a lot of people die."

The former merit-based standard of hiring "the best and the brightest" has served us well for decades.

However, if we continue to use DEI standards to admit med students, and hire and promote employees in life-and-death positions, we should at least be honest enough to rearrange the words to call it what it is: Diversity, Inclusion and Equity — DIE.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.