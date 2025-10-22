Time to Reintroduce 'Kate's Law' - and Vigorously Enforce It

This month we learned of yet another tragedy made possible by yet another foreign national who illegally entered the United States.

Wilmer Fuentes Mejia, 30, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, allegedly struck and killed a 61-year-old man in Durham, North Carolina last month, then fled the scene.

Mejia, who has a history of arrests for driving while intoxicated, made another illegal border crossing after the first Trump administration deported him in 2020.

"A local DA allowed him to walk free after multiple DUIs only to then cause this fatal hit-and-run that killed an innocent 61-year-old man in North Carolina," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told the Daily Caller News Foundation,

The victim was Richard Ferguson Jr., who was killed on Sept. 13 when Mejia's vehicle ran off the road, hit two signs, and then struck Ferguson, Durham police told WRAL.

Family members described Ferguson as a hard worker, who’d been employed by the Durham Housing Authority for 26 years, and held a second job at the Dollar Tree.

He had just gotten off the bus from his second job when he was killed.

Ferguson was especially loyal to his 11 siblings, according to his brother Reginald.

"There was a time twenty some-odd years ago where I was going through some rough things, a drug addiction, and my brother helped see me through that," he said, in tears. "Never once gave up on me, one time. . . He didn't deserve to get killed and leave this earth."

As for the accused, after a previous DUI arrest, Mejia failed to show up in court after he was released without bail. That won’t happen this time. The court set his bail at $5 million.

But this isn't necessarily the most egregious recent case involving an illegal immigrant.

Last week U.S. prosecutors released a criminal complaint alleging that Mahmoud Amin Ya'qub al-Muhtadi filed a fraudulent visa application to enter the United States after he'd participated in the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas terror attack on Israeli civilians.

More than 1,200 Israelis of all ages, from infant to elderly, were murdered, and roughly 250 were kidnapped and held as hostages. Oct. 7, 2023, was Israel's Sept. 11, 2001.

On the morning of the attack, text messages from al-Muhtadi's cell phone were routed through a cell tower serving a kibbutz where 60 Israelis were slaughtered.

His messages included, "get ready" and "bring the rifles."

After the Biden administration approved his fraudulent visa application, al-Muhtadi entered the United states through Dallas-Ft. Worth International Airport on Sept. 12, 2024, and he later settled in Louisiana.

Then there's this bit of insanity out of Illinois.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced last week that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Radule Bojovic, an illegal immigrant from Montenegro.

Instead of reporting him to federal authorities, the Hanover Park Police Department made him a police officer and gave him a gun.

"It's a felony for aliens to even possess a firearm," said Assistant DHS Secretary McLaughlin. The fact that he’s here illegally makes it all the worse.

Ten years ago another illegal alien had a firearm. Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was a Mexican national and, like Mejia, a repeat illegal border crosser. But Zarate wasn’t worried: He was in San Francisco, a sanctuary city within a sanctuary state.

On July 1, 2015, Kathryn "Kate" Steinle was enjoying the summer day with her father as they strolled together on San Francisco’s Pier 14.

Then a shot rang out, a shot fired from Zarate's gun, and fatally struck Kate.

Her last words were, "Help me, Dad."

Since then "Kate's Law," formally called the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, has been repeatedly introduced in Congress, and each time it's failed. It would have cracked down on sanctuary cities and enhanced the penalty for illegal re-entries.

"Kate's Law" would have also forced local law enforcement to cooperates with federal immigration authorities. State, county, and local law enforcement would have to follow the law. No more illegal alien police officers carrying firearms.

Had "Kate’s Law" been in effect, maybe hard-worker Richard Ferguson, Jr. would be alive today to enjoy time with his siblings.

Maybe 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, and countless other victims of attacks by illegal immigrants, would be alive today to laugh and enjoy life.

It's past time that "Kate’s Law" be reintroduced — and this time approved, signed into law, and vigorously enforced.

It's going to take decades to repair the damage inflicted by Democrats, including the Obama and Biden administrations.

Let's get started.

Americans deserve it.

