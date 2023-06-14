It's Time to Drain the Swamp — This Time for Real

Tuesday was a dark day in American history. It was the first time that a major presidential candidate was arraigned by the administration of his presumptive opponent.

What's more, an FBI whistleblower alleges that the agency has in its possession evidence tending to prove that both President Joe Biden and his family had engaged in a $5 million bribery scheme while sitting as vice president.

The 37-count Trump indictment disgusted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, despite being a rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society. We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation," he tweeted hours after Trump announced he was being charged.

"Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary [Clinton] or Hunter [Biden]? The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all," DeSantis added.

And he went to work making plans to keep that promise.

On Tuesday, five days later, RealClearPolitics revealed its exclusive report: "The DeSantis Plan To Wage War on 'Weaponized' DOJ."

But the governor didn't do it alone. He called in the big guns, including "Steven Bradbury of the Heritage Foundation and Victor Davis Hanson of the Hoover Institution," according to Pedro L. Gonzalez, Chronicles Magazine politics editor.

"Hanson has been a key and outspoken supporter of Trump," Gonzalez added.

DeSantis was looking primarily for things that could be accomplished through White House actions and executive orders — a plan that can be executed "on Day-One."

They include firing and replacing key personnel at Justice and the FBI, as well as decentralizing the agencies — moving them out of Washington, D.C. (and its corrupting influence), to establish a new headquarters at say, the remotest spot in the Great Plains. In other words, "Drain the swamp."

Trump has a long list of accomplishments during his term in office, but the one that eluded him was to "drain the swamp."

DeSantis would also revoke the security clearances of all former intelligence officials, what he calls "the intelligence and national security class," who typically leave the service and get hired by cable news to denounce Republicans and prop up Democrats.

An extreme example was when 51 former intelligence officials signed a letter claiming that emails found on a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden had the earmarks of being Russian disinformation.

The letter was signed less than a month before the 2020 presidential election at the urging of then-Biden campaign official Antony Blinken, who prepared it, according to a former CIA official. Blinken is now Biden's secretary of state.

"The goal, according to senior outside advisors, ought to be returning the DOJ and FBI to a more limited 'pre-9/11' mission," RealClearPolitics reported. In other words, to make the agencies less political.

Even MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, during an appearance last week on another program, believed the Trump indictment may have been prompted by politics.

"You have to wonder if the Justice Department is considering there is some political solution to this criminal problem," Maddow told MSNBC colleague Lawrence O'Donnell Thursday.

"Whether part of the issue here is not just that Trump has committed crimes, but that Trump has committed crimes and plans on being back in the White House. Do they consider as part of a potential plea offer, something that would proscribe him ... proscribe him from running for office again?"

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera, also no fan of Trump, was of a like mind while also condemning Biden.

"As I have said consistently, President Biden should stop this tortured nonsense immediately," he said. "In exchange for former President Trump dropping out of the race for the White House, Biden should pardon him for any and all federal allegations."

Pardon him? For what?

Sen. Ron Johnson illustrated how political it's become Sunday, by contrasting current events with events past.

"[Gerald] Ford decided not to prosecute [Richard] Nixon, Trump decided not to prosecute Hillary [Clinton]," the Wisconsin Republican said, "but Biden's DOJ decided to target Trump, conduct a SWAT team search, and indict a former president, interfering in yet another election."

Biden has repeatedly claimed he had no advance knowledge of any of this. Even if true he can pick up the phone and tell the attorney general and FBI director to "knock it off."

Today (Wednesday), is Trump's 77th birthday. But more significantly June 14 is Flag Day, the 246th anniversary of when the Second Continental Congress established the design for the American flag.

If we don't do something to drain the swamp — using the DeSantis plan or something similar — we may want to change the flag's design from the stars and stripes, to a banana on a rainbow field — representing a banana republic run by a cabal of wokesters.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.