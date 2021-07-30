What's the DOJ Hiding About the Jan. 6 Riot?

While American media outlets highlight the injustice China imposes on imprisoned Hong Kong freedom fighters, they ignore the injustices our own government is inflicting upon the January 6 Capitol Hill rioters.

It prompts an obvious question: What’s the Biden Justice Department hiding from the American people?

This came to a head Thursday when authorities denied four GOP House members a request to tour the federal detention facility where the Capitol Hill rioters are being held.

Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Paul Gosar of Arizona, and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia entered the lobby area where personnel initially handed them masks.

They were concerned that the January 6 rioters, who have been denied bail, are being treated like political prisoners after hearing stories that they’ve been kept in solitary confinement for extended periods, and one inmate was beaten to the point of fracturing his skull and losing sight in one eye.

There were also due process concerns — that they were denied evidence that’s in government possession that could be used in their defense.

“After asking questions and being ignored for months on the conditions of the January 6th prisoners, we were unable to get any answers and still have gotten no answers,” Gaetz tweeted.

A short time after donning their masks, a woman came out and told them they had to leave. They explained that they were there in their official capacity to provide oversight, and asked to speak with a supervisor.

“This was apparently a bait-and-switch,” Gaetz explained. “We were here to speak to a supervisor, and when the supervisor came out and we came out to have that discussion they literally ran behind us and locked the doors.”

Again, what’s the Biden Justice Department hiding from the American people?

But that’s just the latest example.

The Capitol building is monitored 24/7 by an “extensive system of cameras,” according to an affidavit filed in March by Thomas DiBiase, the Capitol Police department general counsel.

And between noon and 8 p.m. on January 6, that system recorded in excess of 14,000 hours of footage. That amounts to more than 583 days, or more than 1 1/2 years.

But so far Capitol Police refuse to make all the surveillance footage available to the general public — including even defense attorneys representing the rioters. The government argues that the recordings could provoke future violence.

“The Department has significant concerns with the release of any of its footage to defendants in the Capitol attack cases unless there are safeguards in place to prevent its copying and dissemination,” DiBiase wrote on March 17.

“Our concern is that providing unfettered access to hours of extremely sensitive information to defendants who already have shown a desire to interfere with the democratic process will ... [be] passed on to those who might wish to attack the Capitol again.”

Once again, what’s the Biden Justice Department hiding from the American people?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., argues that the riot was “the worst assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812 & the worst domestic assault on American Democracy since the Civil War.”

And Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council co-founder Yossi Gestetner rebutted Pelosi’s “worst assault since 1812” remark in a Twitter thread. It included:

July 2, 1915, “where an explosion had just rocked the Senate wing” of the Capitol.

March 1, 1954, when four terrorists opened fire from the House visitor’s area, wounding five congressmen on the floor.

March 1, 1971, when Vietnam War protesters set off a bomb in the Capitol building.

November 7, 1983, when another bomb tore through the second floor of the Capitol’s north wing

May 30, 2020, when the first family was ushered into the White House bunker when a large group of protesters scaled the White House fence and injured at least 60 Secret Service agents, 11 requiring hospitalization.

No one is arguing that what the January 6 rioters did was noble or even smart. It was disgusting.

But the rioters carried no weapons, set off no bombs, and one of the protesters was the sole homicide victim: an unarmed female U.S. Air Force veteran, Ashli Babbitt, who posed no threat, but was nonetheless shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer lying in wait.

Once again, what’s the Biden Justice Department hiding from the American people?

Sunlight is the world’s best disinfectant, but so far the Justice Department is doing everything within its power to make sure nothing and no one sees the light of day.

The only thing they’re hiding is the truth, and that should scare every American to the core, no matter what their politics.

