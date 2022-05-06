Biden Takes His Eyes Off the Ball, Tries 'Fixing' What Ain't Broken

At a time of soaring inflation, skyrocketing crime, an out-of-control southern border, the possibility of an approaching recession, and a failed foreign policy, the Biden administration is going all in on promoting . . . "climate justice."

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) was launching a new Office of Environmental Justice.

"Although violations of our environmental laws can happen anywhere, communities of color, indigenous communities, and low-income communities often bear the brunt of the harm caused by environmental crime, pollution, and climate change," Garland said at a news conference on Thursday.

Apparently he’s grown tired of going after the angry moms at school board meetings that he calls "domestic terrorists," who demand that local school districts teach their kids the ABCs and 123s instead of the LGBTs.

Garland continued, "For far too long, these communities have faced barriers to accessing the justice they deserve," adding that the Justice Department "will prioritize the cases that will have the greatest impact on the communities most overburdened by environmental harm."

And you’ve seen the "culprits." It’s:

Your neighbor across the street whose aging vehicle always leaves oil stains in the driveway.

Your best friend who never learned how to recycle his trash — and couldn’t care less.

Your favorite aunt who always insists that her groceries be bagged in plastic — plastic!

And it’s not limited to the Justice Department.

On Wednesday, Gina McCarthy, the White House "climate adviser" and former EPA chief seemed to go completely off the rails on the issue.

"We're actually going to do 100 rules this year alone on appliances," she said, which will only increase manufacturing and consumer costs.

She continued that they’re working on "new building standards" — which will entail another cost increase — "even sustainable airlines! Who’d a thunk they’d be 'all in,' but they’d better be, or they’re gonna be outta here!"

Yesterday, Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm appeared before a congressional hearing during which Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican, wanted to demonstrate what the administration policies have done to hurt consumers.

He asked her, "The last time you filled your car up with gasoline, do you remember what the price was?"

What he got in return was a smug, snarky answer that prompted laughter from the Democrats: "I drive an electric vehicle."

That may be, but if she does a lot of driving, chances are good her electric utility bill has gone through the roof. And when her vehicle is low on power, it’ll take a lot longer to recharge her batteries than the five minutes it takes to fill the tank.

Granholm, a former Michigan governor, is the same person who laughed hysterically and said "that’s hilarious" when asked what the Biden administration was doing to increase gas and oil production to lower home heating costs and prices at the pump.

That happened in early November. Later that month she was asked how many barrels of oil Americans consume each day.

She didn’t have a clue. She’s supposed to be the Energy secretary.

All of these big "Green New Deal" plans might make a smidgen of sense if the United States were on firm financial footing and a major world polluter. But neither is true.

Biden-friendly CNN released a poll Wednesday indicating that 59% of U.S. adults believe Biden’s policies have hurt the economy, and 80% say the government isn't doing enough to combat inflation.

They reported, "The last time public perception of the economy was this poor in CNN's polling was November 2011" — during the Obama-Biden administration.

On the pollution front, in November, 180 countries were rated on their cleanliness, using a standard called an Environmental Performance Index (EPI) that takes into account a number of factors.

The cleanest was Denmark with an EPI of 82.5; the dirtiest was Liberia at 22.6.

The United States came in 24th with a respectable EPI of 69.3 — a mere 13.2 points below the leader.

It’s time for the president to stop playing a mix of Mister Wizard, Mother Nature, and Bill Nye the Science Guy. If Biden truly cares about the country, he also has to surround himself with advisers who actually have some expertise at their job, and get the country back on track.

Otherwise there may not be a country for the GOP to fix in 2025.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.