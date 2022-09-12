Gun-Grabbers Mark Anniversaries of Imaginary Gun Violence

August was a dark month in American history when it comes to gun violence, at least according to some people.

In order to ramp up support for stricter gun laws, gun control organizations and one congresswoman marked the anniversaries of gun violence in America.

The problem is, they’re rewriting history — all the examples they mention are defensive gun incidents.

On August 25 the Brady Gun Control group recognized the two-year anniversary of the death of two rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"2 years ago today, a teen armed with an AR-15 traveled to #Kenosha, WI, and murdered Joseph Rosenbaum + Anthony Huber, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz at a protest against the police shooting of #JacobBlake, the organization tweeted.

"We must #BanAssaultWeapons to prevent senseless violence like this."

Their statement included two misstatements of fact.

First, Rittenhouse did not travel to Kenosha from his Illinois home with a weapon — he was given it upon his arrival.

Second, and more importantly, he "murdered" no one.

He was charged, tried, and found not guilty by reason of self-defense.

Dana Loesch, a St. Louis-based syndicated talk radio host and Second Amendment supporter, didn’t let them get away with it — she unloaded both barrels.

"He didn't murder anyone, but I'm not surprised that a gun control group is defending a convicted child molester, a domestic abuser, and an illegally-armed abuser who used to beat up his grandma," she replied.

"Yeah, I don't think I'm going to let you ban my commonly-owned rifle, thanks."

But the Brady group may be excused — at least if they get their news from CNN or MSNBC.

Rittenhouse defense lawyer Mark Richards went on national TV to condemn both outlets: "Just in the last two weeks . . . when I hear Joe Scarborough say my client shot his gun 60 times — that’s wrong," Richards said. "When I hear some guest host on Joy Reid say that my client drove four hours to go to a riot with his AR — that’s wrong."

Two days earlier the Newtown Action Alliance, formed after the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre, marked the anniversary of another shooting — the one that led to the Rittenhouse self-defense shooting.

"2 years ago, Jacob Blake was shot in the back at least 7 times by Kenosha, Wisconsin police. Jacob’s children were in the car when their father was shot by police. Jacob is now paralyzed from the waist down," the group wrote.

"Police violence is gun violence."

What they neglected to mention was that Blake was armed, had a felony warrant for his arrest and didn’t have legal custody of "his children."

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh set the record straight.

"BREAKING: the media narrative is already falling apart," he said three days after the shooting. “A woman called 911 to report that he was at her house and shouldn't be. He stole her keys. Cops responding were aware of his warrants."

Walsh added, "This means there are two potentially justifiable reasons to shoot Blake. One is that he was going for a gun. The other is that a wanted domestic abuser was trying to flee in a van full of kids."

But the most outrageous claim was one made Aug. 9 by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat.

"Today marks eight years since Michael Brown was murdered by police in Ferguson, MO," she tweeted.

"We need to honor Michael’s life with action. Let’s keep fighting to dismantle white supremacy, so we can ensure racial justice for all."

Dana Loesch set the record straight on that one also.

"He wasn't murdered," she shot back.

"Convenience store owner Andy Patel called police after Brown took items without paying; a BOLO went out. The forensic report from [Attorney General Eric] Holder's DOJ confirmed Brown as aggressor, so did grand jury, and witnesses who testified. Stop pushing division with a lie."

But what’s more galling is that at the same time people who act in self-defense are tagged as "murderers," federal officials are negotiating for the release of a real mass murderer — one responsible for taking nearly 3,000 American lives.

While the nation mourned the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack, "U.S. military prosecutors are reportedly negotiating potential plea deals with 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other conspirators imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay," according to reports.

With this backward groupthink that allows criminals to go free, is it any wonder that gun ownership by law-abiding Americans is skyrocketing?

A new survey of gun owners found that "more minorities and women own guns than previous surveys indicated, half of gun owners report carrying a handgun for self-defense, and nearly a third report having used a firearm to defend themselves — a number that translates to over 1.6 million defensive uses per year."

And that number will only continue to rise until America gets its priorities straight.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter.