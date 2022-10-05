DOJ, FBI Need to Be Reined in — at the Top

The mounting allegations of abuse committed by the Department of Justice and particularly the FBI scream for Congress to step in, according to legal experts.

This is becoming clearer as new details emerged this week of the FBI's early morning raid of a pro-life activist and father of seven.

Hans von Spakovsky, senior legal fellow at The Heritage Foundation's Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, believes that incidents like this highlight the need for Congress to step in.

"I think it's vital that Congress uses its oversight authority to get answers from the FBI about it," he told Newsmax.

Spakovsky was speaking specifically of a recent New York Post story in which the FBI had been working hand-in-glove with Facebook to monitor not just public posts, but also private messages sent between its users.

But meanwhile, new details emerged Tuesday of the Sept. 23, 7:05 am FBI raid of the home of Mark and Ryan-Marie Houck and their seven children. It was prompted by a pushing incident in which Houck was trying to protect his son.

A reported 25-30 agents arrived, many armed with rifles and others carrying ballistic shields, to arrest Houck over an alleged violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act that had occurred a year earlier at an abortion facility.

But on June 9, Houck's attorney, Thomas More Society lawyer Matt Heffron, advised Assistant U.S. Attorney Anita Eve that he would "accept a summons on my client's behalf, rather [than] put Mr. Houck and his family through needless disruption."

He added that Houck would then voluntarily appear for processing, The Federalist reported. Heffron also reportedly made two phone calls to Eve's office — one before he sent the email and one after.

Finally, he provided case law within the same federal judicial district, with nearly identical facts, that place the government's case against Houck in jeopardy.

Heffron's only email response came on Sept. 23, when Eve advised him that "this morning, [Houck] was taken into custody by FBI agents and is being transported to the Philadelphia FBI office for processing."

Seriously?

Given that set of circumstances, the Justice Department's decision to arrest Houck at his home in front of his wife and seven children with an overwhelming show of force can only be explained as an intent to intimidate and cower a pro-life conservative.

These revelations come on the heels of reports that the FBI has targeted dozens of Trump supporters in recent weeks — including confiscating the cell phones of businessman Mike Lindell and Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican, without notice.

The bureau also staged an unprecedented raid on the private residence of former President Donald Trump and pressured Americans into signing away their Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms.

A purported "plan" to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks to have been the brainchild of the FBI and one of its informants, and that the so-called "domestic terrorists" were simply unwilling pawns to the scheme.

Spakovsky said that America has seen federal lawlessness before.

"This is like history reaffirmed," he concluded. "It's as though [FBI Director] Chris Wray and [Attorney General] Merrick Garland want to take the FBI [which is a branch of the Justice Department] back to the J. Edgar Hoover days."

This was "when they were eavesdropping on people like Martin Luther King, and engaging in all kinds of illegal activities, frankly on a partisan basis."

Lawyer, businessman, and GOP strategist Ford O'Connell considers it just plain un-American — especially when it comes to targeting Trump and his supporters

"This is really bad, because we expect this to occur in a third-world banana republic or Mexico when it comes to an outgoing political opponent," said O'Connell, a frequent Newsmax contributor. "We don't expect it to happen here."

Reports that an increasing number of rank-and-file FBI agents are coming forward as congressional whistleblowers clearly suggests that the corruption is coming from the top.

The fact that no rank-and-file employees have been punished for seemingly exceeding their authority is further evidence that it comes from the top.

The fact that Garland attempted to ban Justice Department employees from speaking to members of Congress or their staff, in violation of the Whistleblower Protection Act, is damning corroboration that the decay comes from the very top.

Time to remove the heads of the snake — Merrick Garland, Christopher Wray, and ultimately Joe Biden. Only then can we return to the age of "justice for all" instead of the two-tiered system now in place.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.