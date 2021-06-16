DOJ Denies History to Push White Supremacy Narrative

Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed Tuesday that he would “do everything possible” to root out domestic terrorism.

Although he claimed the Justice Department is “focused on violence, not ideology,” he’s also honed in on white conservative males.

“The resolve and dedication with which the Justice Department has approached the investigation of the January 6 attack reflects the seriousness with which we take this assault on a mainstay of our democratic system,” Garland said.

He’s trying to confirm what he told Congress last month — that violence incited by white supremacists pose “the most dangerous threat to our democracy” — and he’s using the January 6 riot to do it, an event that had nothing to do with race.

And the FBI and DOJ are falling all over themselves to make it so, by keeping those arrested for the riot under lock and key with no opportunity to post bail, according to American Greatness senior contributor Julie Kelly.

“It’s really important for people to understand, these people are in jail on pre-trial detention orders that are being requested by the Justice Department and signed off on by federal judges in Washington, D.C.,” Kelly said of the protesters.

“These people have not engaged in one minute of a trial. In fact, their trials could be delayed until next year, which is really what the Justice Department is trying to do,” she added. “In these pre-trial detention orders, these people are denied bail.”

No pre-trial bail for little more than trespassing in most cases? Judges may deny bail for heinous crimes, such as treason or murder, yet the only person killed on January 6 was Ashli Babbitt, a protester who was just standing there.

Five months after that event, Babbitt‘s husband, Aaron Babbitt, and his attorney, Terrell Roberts, still don’t know the name of the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed her.

Even former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is gaslighting on behalf of the attorney general.

McCabe became a CNN senior law enforcement analyst after he was fired in 2018 for repeatedly lying to the DOJ’s inspector general over his role in the Russian collusion hoax.

He was asked about a whole different act of domestic terrorism — James Hodgkinson’s 2017 mass shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice, seriously injuring House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La, and four others.

“The FBI still doesn’t know exactly what the shooter was up to,” McCabe told CNN Tuesday. “They never really uncovered the sort of detailed evidence that laid out a specific plot or an objective.”

The FBI couldn’t figure out Hodgkinson’s “specific plot or an objective”?

He posted a long list of anti-Trump and anti-Republican rants on social media, including:

“Republicans are the Taliban of the USA;” and,

“Trump is a Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It’s Time to Destroy Trump & Co.”

Also, he didn’t open fire on the team members until he’d confirmed they were Republicans.

But his motive is all a mystery. FBI agents are still scratching their heads.

NBC News is also supporting the notion that white supremacists commit the bulk of domestic terror attacks.

It published a piece Tuesday headlined, “Viral images show people of color as anti-Asian perpetrators. That misses the big picture.”

In other words, forget all the images you’ve seen of other minorities, especially Blacks, attacking Asians. It’s really white supremacists at work, and as partial proof, the author refers to research conducted by the University of Michigan called the Virulent Hate Project.

It “examined media reports of anti-Asian incidents last year and found that upward of 75 percent of news stories identified perpetrators as male and white in instances of physical or verbal assault and harassment when the race of the perpetrator was confirmed.”

Of the 679 acts of “harassment and vandalism,” 562 were verbal, including spoken, online, on signs or notes, or spreading rumors. They could conceivably include instances where politicians referred to COVID-19 as the “China virus” or the “Wuhan flu.”

The attorney general is concentrating on so called “white supremacists” while ignoring Antifa and BLM terrorists ravaging Minneapolis, Seattle and Portland, Oregon to name a few, and by doing so he’s destroying his own credibility.

Garland seems to be trying to make terror a racial issue, when acts of terror don’t have a racial identity. It’s intellectually dishonest, and is one step away from saying, “If you belong to a given race, you must be guilty of something.”

It’s reminiscent of an oft-quoted line of Lavrentiy Beria, head of Joseph Stalin's secret police: “Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.”

America is better than that.