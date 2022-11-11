When Did America Start Hating Children?

While voters and candidates alike are waiting for election results in various states — especially Nevada and Arizona, as well as a December Senate runoff in Georgia — the ballot measures are just as important.

And without surprise, the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade (with Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization) in June prompted a number of states to make abortion a right guaranteed under their own state constitution.

They range from generally conservative Kentucky to far left jurisdictions like California and Vermont.

But two other states are especially noteworthy — Michigan and Montana.

Michigan voters approved Proposal 3, the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, which ended a 1931 ban on abortion and purported to codify Roe.

But it does much more than that.

Under the guise of "reproductive care," Prop 3 also permits children to obtain “gender affirming” hormones and surgery without parental consent.

"Michigan is hiding a children’s constitutional right to genital amputation in its abortion amendment," the Federalist reported last month.

"Deceptive marketing by Planned Parenthood and far-left politicians, such as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, hides this reality from Michigan voters, leading Prop 3 to be uniformly referred to as 'the abortion amendment' even though the expansive language of the proposed constitutional amendment reaches far beyond abortion," the report continued.

Proponents of such "care" claim that hormones and drugs such as puberty blockers are safe and reversible. But later studies find that’s not necessarily true.

In fact they’ve been proven to have irreversible and devastating effects upon children.

In addition, the FDA reported that between 2013 and June 2019, 6,379 people died after taking the hormone blocker Lupron.

There were also 41,213 adverse events and 25,645 "serious" reactions reported. Lupron is one of the drugs given to children diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

Nonetheless, Michigan voters approved the measure.

Montana attempted to go in a different direction — and failed.

Voters found LR-131 on the ballot, the Medical Care Requirements for Born-Alive Infants Measure.

It would have provided "that infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons."

As legal persons, "health care providers [would have been required] to take necessary actions to preserve the life of a born-alive infant . . . "

Pretty simple, no? Defense attorney Marina Medvin was shocked by the vote.

"I don’t know how to process this," she tweeted. "Montana voters were asked whether babies born alive should be given basic human necessities… and 226K people said no."

And that 226 thousand represented 52.4%. The measure failed.

It was similar to the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which has been introduced in Congress repeatedly, and repeatedly rejected.

It was proposed most recently in the Senate last year as an amendment to the 2021 Budget Resolution.

Although 52 senators approved the measure, including Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and Bob Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania, it failed to meet the 60-vote filibuster rule threshold.

"There is no such thing as a ‘post-birth abortion.’ Allowing a child to die after birth is infanticide,"said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life.

"After surviving the violence of abortion, these newborn babies should be given the chance to survive," she added.

A mere decade ago America was horrified to learn that Philadelphia abortionist Kermit Gosnell did essentially the same act — killed children who survived abortions.

He was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of three babies who were born alive before having their necks cut with scissors.

We used to call children America’s future. Unicef proclaims that "Children are the most important resource for future economic growth."

The measure of a nation isn’t in its land mass, its wealth, or its military might, according to late Indian lawyer and political ethicist Mahatma Gandhi.

No, he declared in a 1931 speech that "a nation’s greatness is measured by how it treats its weakest members."

One would be hard pressed to find anyone weaker than either a newborn infant, or a sexually confused adolescent.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.