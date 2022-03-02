Is Biden Financing Putin's War Crimes?

The timing of President Biden’s State of the Union address last night couldn’t have been worse, coming at the close of day six of Russia’s senseless invasion of Ukraine.

The invasion also illustrates the folly of western Europe’s energy policy, being so heavily dependent on Russian energy sources.

And the Biden administration has fallen into the same trap and is, as a result, financing Russia’s unprovoked blitzkrieg attack on a friendly neighbor as the rest of the world watches in horror.

Under the previous administration, the United States became a net exporter of oil and natural gas for the first time in decades, meaning that we exported more hydrocarbon products than what we imported.

But, we’re about to lose that status this year because of the Biden administration’s own short-sighted energy policies.

As a result, suppliers have to scramble to find new sources to feed an energy-hungry economy.

Biden did promote energy independence last night — but not by reopening the gas and oil production on public land that he’d previously closed. He proposed instead to spend trillions more on a green energy program.

If you want an idea of how reliable green energy is, ask any Californian who has to put up with energy brownouts each summer. Or ask any Texan who lived through last year’s winter storm when wind turbines froze up, robing residents of water, power, and even heat in some instances.

Biden actually pushed his plan to spend trillions on green energy as a way of combatting inflation, indicating the he must be striving for single-digit approval numbers.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (USEIA) reported that the United States imported more than 12.5 million barrels of crude oil from Russia in December 2021, the last month for which figures are available.

That equates to more than 400 thousand barrels of oil per day. At $110 per barrel, the United States is financing Russia’s war of terror on Ukraine at the rate of $44 million-plus per day.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, described the situation this way Tuesday"

"Putin funds his war machine and his invasion of Ukraine by selling oil and gas. Biden has imposed sanctions on Russia's Central Bank — but exempted oil and gas," Cruz said. "Biden needs to get serious about cutting off Putin's ability to wage war on our Ukrainian allies."

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., proved earlier this week that it’s not just a GOP talking point — he turned it into a bipartisan issue.

"The entire world is watching as Vladimir Putin uses energy as a weapon in an attempt to extort and coerce our European allies," said Manchin, who chairs the Senate Energy Committee.

He added, "While Americans decry what is happening in Ukraine, the United States continues to allow the import of more than half a million barrels per day of crude oil and other petroleum products from Russia during this time of war."

Simple, no?

And what’s this $44 million-plus per day in U.S. treasure funding? The indiscriminate commission of alleged war crimes, according to Newsweek, including:

An attack on Kharkiv's Freedom Square

Reports of vacuum bomb being deployed

An attack on a kindergarten and an orphanage

A strike near a hospital

Strikes on civilian areas including residential buildings

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor said on Monday that he will open an investigation "as rapidly as possible" into these and other possible war crimes and crimes against humanity that Russia has committed in Ukraine.

In addition, as a result of Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the United States bequeathed an estimated $80 billion in military hardware to the Taliban, al-Qaida, and ISIS-K terrorists. It included weapons, ammunition, armored vehicles, aircraft, and equipment, including advanced night vision goggles.

If Biden had given Ukraine just a fraction of that hardware, Russia may not have even attempted to invade the country last week.

The final joke was a statement Biden made during his presidential campaign.

"Imagine what he can do in another year," Biden said of then-President Trump in a 2019 address to the Democratic National Committee (DNC). "Imagine what can happen to Ukraine” if Trump is re-elected.

As for last night’s address, Biden can show after a year in office that:

Nothing is built;

Nothing is back; and,

Nothing is definitely any better.

It makes one wonder whose team the president is playing on.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.