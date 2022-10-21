Mark Nov. 8 Down as a Red Letter Day — As in GOP Red

It’s 18 days until Election Day and, if anything, it’s looking progressively worse for the Democratic Party.

They realize they have only themselves to blame.

Survey after survey indicates that money issues remain as the voters’ primary concern as they head into the polls, with inflation stuck at a 40-year high, and the economy plummeting into a recession.

Yet despite President Biden alternately claiming either that we have zero inflation or that it’s a global challenge that’s out of his hands, members of his own party know better, and admit as much.

Democrat Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina was willing to admit that inflation is a real issue affecting voters, and that government spending was the culprit.

"All of us are concerned about these rising costs," he told MSNBC.

"And all of us knew this would be the case when we put in place this recovery program. Any time you put more money into the economy, prices tend to rise."

But it wasn’t just the COVID recovery program.

Add to that the mis-named $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), approved without a single Republican vote.

Then there’s the projected $420 billion price tag attached to Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, described as a "Hail Mary" pass to buy votes and implemented without congressional approval.

And for the cherry on the top of this calorie overloaded sundae, NBC News reported Thursday that lawmakers, worried "that a new Congress could take a more skeptical view of aid to Ukraine," are trying to steamroll another $50 billion Ukraine aid package.

As a quote attributed to the late Sen. Everett Dirksen, an Illinois Republican, goes, "a billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you're talking real money."

And deep down, although he won’t admit it, Biden knows he’s in trouble.

Despite telling a reporter earlier this week that "our economy's strong as hell," he reportedly "pressed" members of the White House to prepare for a possible economic crash similar to 2008.

Or maybe the real estate and stock market crashes of the 1980s.

If that weren’t bad enough for Democrats, 2022 is looking to be a national version of Virginia’s 2021, in which Republicans won a clean sweep of all three statewide races: governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.

They did it by supporting parents who were concerned about what their children were being taught in school, what books were sitting on their children’s school library shelves, and whether teachers were secretly grooming their children to be something other than who they were.

As a result, the support of parents ushered Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, and Attorney General Jason Miyares into office.

Likewise, the results of a Monmouth University poll conducted Oct. 14-16 and released Thursday indicate that Democrats are in trouble among parents.

Parents are voting Republican by a 35% margin (no matter what their party affiliation): 64% Republican versus 29% Democrat.

As lawyer, author, and political commentator Clay Travis observed, "Definitely believe this is anger over covid school shutdowns and insane left wing teaching policies. Red tsunami building."

Democrats are trying valiantly to deflect voters away from Inflation and school issues to make it all about abortion — especially after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade over the summer.

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams attempted to lump all three issues together — inflation, education, and abortion — during an appearance on MSNBC Wednesday.

"Having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas," she said.

So you see, if you just remain childless and abort more babies, everything will work out just fine . . . or something.

The Babylon Bee, a satirical humor site, took Abrams’ message to the next level and ran with it as only they can.

The Bee headline announced Thursday, "Stacey Abrams Explains You Can Get Your Bills Down To $0 By Killing Yourself."

RealClearPolitics revealed Thursday that voters couldn’t care less about abortion. It compared its Generic Ballot Polling Average of polls before Dobbs vs. Jackson Womens Health Organization (the decision that struck down Roe v. Wade) and after Dobbs.

Prior to Dobbs, Republicans were up 2.8%; After Dobbs, Republicans were up even more — 3.5%.

As one Twitter user quipped, "But I was promised a Roevember."

Nope. No Roevember this year — it’s gonna be a Redvember, so long as everyone who counts votes, and every vote is counted.

