Catholic Bishop Stands Up to Left Crazies

Someone finally has the courage to stand up, point at wokism and state the obvious: woke is nonsensical; the emperor has no clothes.

On Monday Iowa’s Diocese of Des Moines ordered that from that point forward, boys will be boys and girls will be girls.

The order applies throughout its 80 parishes, 17 schools, and four hospitals.

Churchgoers, students, employees and patients alike are restricted to using the restrooms and locker facilities assigned to their biological sex at birth — the "equipment" God gave them.

In addition, the use of "preferred pronouns" is strictly forbidden.

And there will be none of the business of guys competing in girls’ sports.

Bishop William M. Joensen, 60, who heads the diocese, also made it clear that the Church is sensitive to those who have genuine issues.

"Prior to any policy the Diocese of Des Moines fervently hopes that all persons experiencing gender dysphoria know what the Catholic Church tirelessly affirms, that they are unconditionally loved by Jesus Christ and by the Church, and that they are vital members of the Body of Christ who have a home in the family of God," he said in the six-page directive.

The guideline address seven general areas:

Designations and Pronouns Bathrooms and Locker Rooms Attire (dress like what you are) Athletics and Extra-Curricular Activities Single-Sex Schools, Buildings, and other Programs and Institutions Medication (no: "gender-affirming" drugs, puberty blockers, or the like) Protecting the Vulnerable (if anyone is genuinely confused, they’ll get you help)

You might call it the "KISS" system, as in "Keep It Simple, Stupid!"

You know, like things were just a few years ago before the inmates took over the asylum.

"Finally, a church that is acting like a church," said one admirer of the Diocese's new rules, according to the Daily Mail.

Without surprise, not everyone was quite so thrilled with the decision, beginning with Courtney Reyes, executive director of One Iowa, a pro-LGBT organization.

"No other members have to fight to be called the correct name, have their correct pronouns used or receive access to the appropriate restroom. Calling this 'compassion' is equivalent to confusing 'hate' with 'love,'" Reyes said, according to the Des Moines Register.

"You cannot pretend to be compassionate while misgendering people and denying them access to any and all spaces under your control," she concluded.

State Sen. Claire Celsi was also appalled and claimed that "This is not what Jesus would do" on her Facebook page.

"To actually come out, and say, 'We're going to stamp this out, we're going to pretend like it doesn't exist,' and issue this kind of edict is, I think, reprehensible," she told the Register.

But neither Reyes nor Celsi are church decision-makers, so maybe they should learn to play in their own sandbox.

The primary function of government — local, state, or federal — is the protection of its citizens. The Diocese of Des Moines is arguably doing the job government should be doing — protecting its citizens, or in this case, its flock.

Bishop Joensen is merely protecting his flock from the confusion and deceit of others, something that novelist George Orwell had a theory about.

"In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act," he wrote.

Bishop Joensen is a true revolutionary, and one can only hope the other 259 U.S. Catholic bishops, along with leaders of other denominations and faiths, will take up arms and join him in this fight for truth and decency.

We can’t let the crazies continue to run our lives.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.