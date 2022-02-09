D'Souza Film Makes Case Over 2020 Ballot Stuffing

Conservative documentary filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza will release his latest work, "2,000 Mules," this spring, and if it's even a fraction as riveting as its trailer, it should scare the bejesus out of every American voter — no matter their political affiliation.

Catherine Engelbrecht, founder of True the Vote, a Houston-based nonprofit that works to enhance election integrity nationwide, also contributed to the film.

The 94-second trailer, released Jan. 29, includes scenes of political operatives referred to as "mules," making multiple drops of stacks of ballots at ballot drop boxes — one making "53 trips to 20 drop boxes," according to D'Souza, often under the cover of darkness.

They're careful to leave no fingerprints, and they can be seen taking selfies at each drop, apparently to document proof of their activity for future payment.

It's the very definition of "stuffing the ballot box," and it was only made possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted election officials to urge voters to vote by mail or use drop boxes rather than voting in person after presenting ID.

The footage depicting the ballot box stuffing isn't a dramatic re-creation, and wasn't captured by anyone associated with either D'Souza or the Republican Party — it was actual, never-before seen security footage collected by election officials.

And the practice was widespread in five key states that determined the election's outcome: from west to east they were: Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Remember the 2020 presidential election? People went to bed on the evening of Nov. 3rd assuming Trump had the election in the bag. They woke up Wednesday morning and learned the tables had been turned.

This year, Liz Harrington, former President Donald Trump's spokeswoman, released a statement from him on Jan. 31 beginning, "Highly respected Dinesh D'Souza, working together with Catherine Engelbrecht of True the Vote, just released a trailer to their new movie, '2,000 Mules,' that shows the world exactly how the 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged and Stolen."

He continued with a question: "The evidence is so damning, what will the cowards who sat and did nothing about the stolen election say now?"

He suggested that while it's too late for this new evidence to change the 2020 results, election officials need to use it to make sure it never happens again.

"The way our votes were taken away is a disgrace to our Nation," he said. "It must be fixed."

CNN and MSNBC anchors and contributors refer to any hint that the 2020 election was anything but fair and honest as The Big Lie, despite the fact that anomalies and irregularities were evident from the start.

Even absent this new video evidence, reporters, investigators, politicians and election officials eventually uncovered procedural errors and ballot inconsistencies in Nevada, as well as in each of the five states that determined the outcome.

In addition, the election just didn't pass the "smell test." Analysts and historians of elections wondered how a presidential candidate could possibly win a general election, yet at the same time:

• Be the first in 60 years to lose both Florida and Ohio

• Lose all but one of the 19 bellwether counties with a nearly perfect 40-year record

• Lose a significant number of U.S. House seats

• Underperform Hillary Clinton's election results in key cities across the country

• Figuratively campaign from his basement while his opponent tirelessly worked huge multiple campaign rallies on an almost daily basis

• Underperform among minorities, while his opponent over-performed

One possible answer: The fix was in, and Big Media and Big Tech played their role in it.

And politicians and media figures discourage skeptics honestly questioning the results by repeatedly gaslighting the public with claims that 2020 was "the most secure election in history" and "there was no evidence of widespread election fraud."

It only reconfirms an old adage: The truth always welcomes questions, whereas a lie fears being challenged.

View the trailer to "2,000 Mules" here, watch the film when it's released in the spring, and draw your own conclusions.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.