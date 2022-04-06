Biden Is Making America Unrecognizable, According to Plan

We’re losing not only any semblance of the United States we knew a mere decade ago, but also our identity as a sovereign nation. If it appears to have been planned, it could be that it was.

A sovereign nation is characterized as one with a government possessing the power and the will to govern the territory it claims.

The United States has the power to control its territory; but this administration has lost the will. Our southern border is under siege, and with President Biden’s decision to remove Title 42 restrictions as of next month, it’s only going to get worse.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was founded to meet such challenges.

Its mission statement indicates it was formed to: Secure U.S. Borders and Approaches, Strengthen Preparedness and Resilience, and Preserve and Uphold the Nation's Prosperity and Economic Security.

Despite the department’s stated purpose, it’s about to do the exact opposite, according to a memo released by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in February, and leaked to Breitbart News this week.

Rather than meet the challenge of the overwhelming flood of illegal immigration, Mayorkas will throw out the welcome mat and hand out swag bags filled with goodies.

"The purpose of this plan is to describe a proactive approach that humanely prevents and responds to surges in irregular migration across the U.S. [southern border]. This will be done while ensuring that migrants can apply for any form of relief or protection for which they may be eligible [emphasis added]…"

Additionally, while maximizing benefits to the migrants, Mayorkas aims to minimize deportation, even though federal law generally denies the immigration of foreign nationals for purely economic reasons.

Border officers are bracing for what they believe will be 18,000 border entries per day once Title 42 restrictions are scrapped. That’s more than 6.5 million per year.

All this should come as no great surprise. Breitbart reported in September that "Mayorkas … told migrants how to get past the Title 42 coronavirus border barrier."

In years past it was families with small children who were likely to be granted entry. That’s not the case anymore.

In January Los Angeles-based Fox News Channel national correspondent Bill Melugin reported that "We witnessed the federal gov mass releasing single adult migrants, almost all men, at a parking garage in Brownsville. Taxi cabs were then called for them. We followed the taxis to Harlingen airport, where the migrants were dropped off to get on flights around U.S."

He reported Tuesday that it was more if the same.

"We are in Brownsville, TX where we are once again witnessing the mass release of single adult migrants from federal custody,” Melugin tweeted. This group was dropped off on a bus 2 hours ago and just left a [non-governmental office]. I’m told several hundred are released here every day, mostly via parole."

Don McLaughlin, the mayor of Uvalde, Texas, another border town, said Monday that American citizens are being hurt while local and county governments are often left holding the bag.

"We’re being forced on with a public safety problem here, a public health problem and then a humanitarian crisis," he said. "And this administration does nothing about it. I mean, I had to take money, the county judge and I had to take money from our citizens and hire busses to haul these people from Uvalde because there’s no public transportation here."

As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., explained Monday, the "border crisis, goes down to the foundation of your nation, it goes down to the security of your nation, it goes down to the human trafficking, it goes down to fentanyl. There are so many elements to hear."

Meanwhile, as our sovereignty is slipping away, crime rates are soaring, children are encouraged to explore their sexuality and change their gender from the moment they can speak, and those same children are taught that they’re inherently racist if white, and oppressed if Black.

In addition, energy costs are through the roof, inflation at the wholesale level is at an all-time high, consumer-level inflation is at a 40-year high and approaching double-digits.

Less than a week before the 2008 presidential election, Barack Obama famously said, "We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America."

It’s now coming to fruition.

Early last month while addressing a group of business leaders, President Biden alluded to a "new world order," a phrase that created a stir among conservatives, but which legacy media dismissed as simply "awkward."

"New World Order" refers to an Earth without boundaries, where unicorns and fairies cavort with the citizens of the world … or something.

What if that was one of Biden’s Freudian slips? What if Build Back Better = New World Order?

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.