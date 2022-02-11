Scratch a Democrat, Reveal a Fascist

Recent events suggest that the Democratic Party is fast becoming one of the most fascist, un-American organizations in the United States. This trend appears to be a continuation of one initiated by former President Barack Obama.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a bulletin Monday afternoon outlining a "Summary of Terrorism Threat to the U.S. Homeland," and the acts it considers terror-related read like something out of George Orwell’s "Nineteen Eighty-Four."

Included in its "Key factors contributing to the current heightened threat environment," the DHS listed as number 1:

"The proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions."

First of all, one should always have a healthy distrust of the government. Benjamin Franklin once said something that perfectly describes the Biden administration: “Never trust a government that doesn’t trust its own citizens with guns."

The DHS bulletin went on to explain that "there is widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding unsubstantiated widespread election fraud."

Conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza and election integrity activist Catherine Engelbrecht are about to release "2,000 Mules," a documentary depicting widespread ballot-stuffing in the five key states that handed the election to Biden.

Should D’Souza and Engelbrecht be watched? Questioned? Arrested?

The DHS said that another example of "false or misleading narratives" concerns COVID-19. So if you’re against vaccine or mask mandates you should be watched as a possible terrorist? A growing number of state governors, including Democrats, are ending COVID-related mandates and opening their schools to in-person learning.

Should they be watched? Questioned? Arrested?

More importantly, prohibiting opinions other than those advanced by the government is a blatant violation of the First Amendment freedom of expression.

In a similar action, four months ago U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland instructed the FTBI to mobilize against parents who oppose critical race theory being taught in public schools, claiming a "spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence."

This came in apparent response to the National School Board Association's request to classify such protests as "domestic terrorism."

Then there’s the alleged spying.

Earlier this week, Rep. Troy Nehls, a Texas Republican and critic of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, claimed that members of the Capitol Police illegally entered his unoccupied Washington, D.C. office and took photographs.

Nehis, who has also criticized the Capitol Police handling of the Jan. 6 riots, also alleged that the officers returned a few days later dressed as maintenance workers and asked his staff to explain what was depicted in the photos taken earlier.

Capitol Police deny the allegations, and they appear farfetched on the surface, until you recall that the Obama administration had the FBI secure FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.

Also during the Obama years, the CIA admitted to spying on the Senate Intelligence Committee by hacking into its computers, and "that some CIA employees acted in a manner inconsistent with the common understanding" between the agency and the committee.

No kidding.

The Obama administration also collected data from phones used by The Associated Press and even targeted specific journalists, including Newsmax chief White House correspondent James Rosen when he was at a different cable news network.

Obama’s National Security Agency also collect data on private U.S. citizens. Biden renewed that tradition by having the U.S. Postal Service monitor the social media activity of ordinary Americans. Finally, since at least July the White House has called upon Big Tech firms, including social media platforms, to censor the thoughts, opinions, and ideas of Americans.

To recap, the government may consider you a domestic terrorist:

If you object to your child being introduced to pornography or taught Critical Race Theory by the local school system

If you have serious questions about the 2020 presidential election

If your opinion of masks, vaccines, or COVID therapeutics differs from that of the federal government

Then factor in the fact that the Obama administration had a rich history in spying on reporters, members of Congress, campaign offices and private citizens, a history the Biden administration appears to be repeating.

And they can’t figure out why they’ve lost the public trust?

In 1938 the U.S. House of Representatives created the House Select Committee on Un-American Activities (HCUA). The House made it a standing (permanent) committee in 1945, renamed in 1969, and disbanded it altogether in 1975.

Its objective was to investigate subversive activities committed by private individuals, public employees, and organizations — primarily those with fascist or communist ties or leanings.

It may be time to re-establish the HCUA, only this time to target hard-left Democrats. They’ve become the neo-fascists and the new face of the Communist Party.

Scratch a leftist and you’ll reveal a fascist — and a communist — every time.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.