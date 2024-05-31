Trump Verdict Is Why GOP Must Win in November

The White House statements in response to a Manhattan jury finding former President Trump guilty of 34 felony counts illustrate every ill that this country is facing.

Trump was charged and found guilty of misdemeanors with statutes of limitations that had already tolled and were magically converted into felonies.

The White House Counsel’s Office released a one-sentence statement, according to Philip Melanchthon Wegmann, White House reporter for RealClearPolitics.

"We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment," was all they said, the implication being that Trump does not respect the law.

Yet earlier this week Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had bragged at a Detroit campaign event about repeatedly defying a Supreme Court decision on student debt.

The statement from the Biden-Harris campaign spokesman similarly demonstrated no concern over the trial’s constitutional violations, expressed no grief over what had become of our legal system, and exhibited no mercy toward a former president.

Instead they gloated, as though they had already won reelection.

"In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law," said Michael Tyler, the communications director for Biden’s campaign, said in a statement.

"Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain."

Rather than observing that the sham trial offered proof that justice is lacking in New York, they gleefully predicted that the unconstitutional conviction offered proof that they would defeat Trump in November.

"Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president," he said.

"He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator 'on day one' and calling for our Constitution to be 'terminated' so he can regain and keep power.

"A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence — and the American people will reject it this November."

But if campaign donations are any indication, the verdict appeared to have the opposite effect. Shortly after the verdicts were announced, an online traffic overload caused the Trump fundraising website to crash temporarily.

Conservative commentator and commercial litigation lawyer Ron Coleman noted the surge in donations and thanked the people who caused it.

"I also want to thank Justice Merchan and the rest of the Democrat Party junta for its efforts to step up monetization, not only of the Trump campaign, but all conservative social media," he posted on Twitter/X.

The verdicts also prompted Washington Examiner commentary editor Conn Carroll to make a decision that may be repeated nationwide.

"Through two primaries and two general elections I have never voted for Trump," he said.

However, "I would crawl over broken glass to vote for him now."

Nationally recognized legal experts were disappointed by the verdicts, but not surprised.

"This is a very sad day for American justice," said Alan Dershowitz, Harvard law professor emeritus and constitutional scholar.

"It’s a worse day for America than it actually is for Donald Trump."

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley had similar thoughts.

"I obviously disagree with this verdict as do many others," he began. "I am saddened by the result more for the New York legal system than the former president. I had hoped that the jurors might redeem the integrity of a system that has been used for political purposes."

Neither Turley nor Dershowitz are Trump supporters.

They do, however, respect the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law.

Nineteenth century orator and civil rights icon Frederick Douglass observed during a Nov. 15, 1867 address what was necessary to maintain a free society.

"A man’s rights rest in three boxes," said Douglass, and then listed them as follows: "The ballot box, jury box and the cartridge box."

Yesterday the jury box failed us — it failed freedom and everything that America has stood for since its founding.

We’ll have a chance to correct that mistake on Nov. 5.

And in order to repair the damage that’s been done to America during the last three-and-a-half years, we’ll need to vote not just for Trump, but for every Republican candidate down-ballot.

That’s the best way to correct yesterday’s verdict — that’s how we show the world that we can acknowledge our mistakes and correct them peacefully.

Because if that fails, all we’ll have left is liberty’s final protector: The cartridge box.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.