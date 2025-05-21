A 'Red Line,' Yes, But Democrats Crossed It — Repeatedly

After Rep. LaMonica Mclver, D-N.J., was charged for assaulting federal officers at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility, the word went out among Congressional Democrats: the Trump administration had crossed a red line.

But in fact it was Mclver who had crossed the line, something members of her party are known for.

Days before anyone was charged, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., cautioned the Trump administration against filing charges against any of the Democrat lawmakers who had stormed the ICE detention facility.

"They'll find out. They’ll find out. They’ll find out," he repeated. "It’s a red line. They know better than to go down that road. There are clear lines that they dare not cross."

Alina Habba, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, released a statement Monday alleging that "Mclver assaulted, impeded, and interfered with law enforcement in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111(a)(1)."

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., responded directly to the charges.

"A RED LINE has been crossed. Trump is prosecuting his political enemies in Congress," he posted on X. "This is just the beginning. We must take whatever we’ve done before to show dissent and go ONE RUNG HIGHER."

Swalwell closed with a statement aimed at U.S. Attorney Habba: "And save your bulls**t documents on this, Alina. You’ll need them when you testify."

But as George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley observed, a "red line" was, in fact, crossed — just not the one they had in mind.

"House Minority Leader Jeffries was correct that a 'red line' was crossed, but not the one that he was thinking of in threatening consequences for any charges," he said. "The red line is the one separating political expression and criminal conduct."

In other words, while political speech and peaceful demonstrations are protected under the First Amendment, those protections do not extend to criminal behavior such as assaulting other individuals.

Turley also noted Swalwell’s "go ONE RUNG HIGHER" comment and concluded, "Since the last rung involved leading a mob storming through a security gate, it is hard to imagine what the next rung will be. . . "

Two other legal experts, former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, and former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano, appeared on Newsmax’s "Newsline" Tuesday and came to the same conclusion: that McIver intended to get arrested, and she was likely guilty.

"legally and factually, there’s a strong case," Dershowitz told host Bianca de la Garza, adding, however, that conviction by a New Jersey jury against a Democrat politician would be difficult.

Dershowitz concluded that "She wanted to get arrested. She wanted to be seen fighting back."

Napolitano noted that McIver didn’t accept a pre-trial intervention when it was offered, which "tells me she wanted a show trial."

CNN regular Scott Jennings noticed something consistent among many of today’s Democrats — where their loyalties lie.

"Amazing how much energy Dems put into illegal aliens," he said. "Week after week. They’d never fight that hard for the American people."

Here’s another observation: Democrats have consistently crossed "red lines" in recent years with no consequences. Examples include:

They spent four years covering for Joe Biden’s dementia, and possibly his advanced stage prostate cancer, prompting the question "who was running the country?" Whoever it was, it wasn’t the guy who allegedly received 81 million votes.

The previous administration routinely violated Americans' First Amendment free speech guarantees by ordering social media posts censored.

They went after parents speaking out at school board meetings, and "traditional" Catholics who prefer the Latin Mass, labeling both groups "domestic terrorists."

They pushed transgenderism on children and biological men into female sports.

They went after then-former President Trump, raided his home, prosecuted him in federal court, and assisted in state court prosecutions.

Two dozen FBI agents, armed with rifles, conducted an early morning raid on the home of a pro-life activist and led him off in handcuffs in front of his wife and seven children. It turned out to be nothing.

And the list goes on and on. The lawlessness, the sense of entitlement, can be traced at least as far back as Hillary Clinton. She kept her official secretary of state emails on a private, non-secure server located in the basement of her home, then later deleted 33,000 of them.

Democrats are fond of saying, "No one is above the law," and it’s true — or at least it’s supposed to be true. And that includes a New Jersey congresswoman who’s been in office less than a year and that no one had ever heard of until last week.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.