Don't Ask Dems for 'Truth in Advertising' in Election Years

The U.S. Senate failed to advance the "Right to Contraception Act" Wednesday, a bill Democrats say would have guaranteed nationwide access to contraception.

But in truth it would have done much more, including funding Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

For that reason and others, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America publicly opposed the bill for giving the false impression that contraceptives are illegal in certain states, and that there are federal efforts to restrict access to them.

"This bill would funnel money to Planned Parenthood, override conscience protections, and could mandate access to abortion drugs," the SBA explained to U.S. senators.

"This bill has less to do with the ability of individuals to obtain contraception and more to do with ensuring federal funding for abortion providers who also happen to provide contraceptives."

SBA called, and Senate Republicans listened.

The following day a group of GOP senators, led by Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, released their own statement arguing that "there is no threat to access to contraception, which is legal in every state and is required to be offered at no cost by health insurers."

They added that "This bill infringes on the parental rights and religious liberties of some Americans and lets the federal government force religious institutions and schools, even public elementary schools, to offer contraception like condoms to little kids.

"It’s just another way for Democrats to use activist attorneys and our courts to advance their radical agenda and that is why we oppose this bill."

Additionally, because of the provision that funds abortion providers, it stood no chance to meet the three-fifths vote threshold needed to move it along. So why bother?

The Senate Republicans’ letter explained that "Democrats are fearmongering on this important issue to score cheap political points."

And those "cheap political points" are all about the 2024 election, with the word "access" designed to strike fear into the hearts of American voters. And they didn’t waste any time doing it, beginning with the vice president.

"@JoeBiden and I support access to contraception said Kamala Harris.

"Trump wants to roll back the clock."

President Biden released a statement in which the word "access" was used nine times — 10, if you include the headline. He referred to "access to contraception," "access to reproductive healthcare," "access to critical health care services," "access to birth control," and "access to affordable high-quality contraception."

Before the vote was even taken, former U.S. attorney and current MSNBC/NBC contributor Joyce Vance told followers to remember the Senate’s vote before they cast their own in November.

"Today: Senate GOP are expected to refuse to pass a measure that would guarantee Americans access to contraception," she posted to X.

"If you want to be able to use birth control, consider carefully before you decide whether & how to vote in November. The threat to our rights is real."

Rep. Colin Allred had November in mind also.

He’s a Texas Democrat who wants to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

"Ted Cruz just voted no on a bill which would guarantee the right to contraception and stop efforts to restrict access," he said.

"Texans deserve a senator that will fight to protect birth control, not put it at risk."

He attached a campaign statement that began and ended with the magic word "access."

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also emphasized "access" to contraceptives — twice — which every American in every state already has.

"Republican politicians proudly killed the right to access abortion in America," he said. "Today in Congress they voted against the right to access birth control."

And Secretary Buttigieg closed with another scary election warning: "The only question is how much further they will go if given the chance."

Access to reproductive healthcare has been the battle cry of the Democratic Party ever since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade two years ago.

Although it had little effect on a woman’s access to an abortion, it allegedly prevented a predicted "red wave" at that year’s midterm elections.

Voters shouldn’t allow Democrats to fool us again with this same, tired scare tactic.

Shortly after Rahm Emanuel accepted an appointment as President Obama’s chief of staff, he famously said "You never let a serious crisis go to waste."

This has since become a mantra of the left.

And if there is no real crisis, they'll just have to make one up.

