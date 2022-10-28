Democratic Party Turning Its Own Supporters Away

In the weeks before a lively midterm election that’s critically important to both parties, Democrats are doing their level best to steer lifelong liberals away from their party.

Academy award-winning actress Susan Sarandon posted a meme containing a powerful message to social media Monday. It suggested that there was very little difference between the Democratic Party of today and Nazis of pre-World War II Germany.

The meme began: “It didn’t start with gas chambers. It started with:

One party controlling the media.

One party controlling the message.

One party deciding what is truth.

One party censoring speech and silencing opposition.

One party dividing citizens into ‘us’ and ‘them’ and calling on their supporters to harass ‘them.’"

She concluded, “it started when good people turned a blind eye and let it happen.”

Sarandon is an impassioned progressive and anti-war activist who protested against the Iraq War. She supports EMILY's List, a political action committee that helps elect female, pro-abortion Democratic candidates into office.

In 2000 Sarandon supported third-party candidate Ralph Nader, but then switched her allegiance to John Kerry four years later. After Kerry’s loss she said, “I believe our next election should be monitored by international entities, just like it happened in Haiti and Iraq.”

Posting her description of the Democratic Party doesn’t mean that Sarandon has taken the red pill; but she’s definitely stopped taking the blue.

That was on Monday. Two days later race-baiting and hard-left MSNBC host Al Sharpton went after what he called the Democratic Party’s “latte liberals” for refusing to address voters’ legitimate concerns with crime — particularly in Democratic-controlled inner cities.

“I think that what is being misread is that there is a misreading of wanting criminal justice reform, police reform and in wanting proper policing,” Sharpton told fellow MSNBC host “Morning Joe” Scarborough. “And as crime’s in spike in some areas, even more policing, we just elected a Black policeman, the mayor of New York, and he had overwhelming Black support.”

Sharpton concluded, “The latte liberals are talking to the guy that gives them the syrup in their latte and not talking to the people that they claim they speak for.”

It doesn’t help that Biden has always had a problem dealing with race. For example:

He told a crowd in Iowa in 2019 that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,"

Biden said of former President Barack Obama: “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy.”

He told a Black radio host that “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black,”

Biden implied that minorities were incapable of obtaining identification to vote when he claimed that voter ID laws were "an attempt to repress minority voting.”

Most recently he suggested that “people of color” either can’t afford or don’t know how to choose or upgrade their seats on airlines.

"Some airlines, if you want six more inches between you and the seat in front, you pay more money but you don't know it,” he said, adding, “these are junk fees, they're unfair and they hit marginalized Americans the hardest, especially ... people of color.”

Not that the first lady is any better. While addressing the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference last July in Texas, she claimed that the Hispanic community was “as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio.”

That remark was arguably worse given that it wasn’t a gaffe — she was reading it off a teleprompter as a prepared script.

But Biden is most dismissive of the press. During a White House meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog Wednesday, he appeared to mock the reporters as they shouted out questions.

He mimicked the gaggle of reporters by raising his eyebrows and silently opening and closing his mouth as if he were also shouting out questions.

That’s the sort of contempt that an emperor shows his subjects.

Biden’s problem is that he’s got it backwards. He’s not our ruler; the people are his ruler.

Because the United States is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people, people like Biden are referred to as public servants who serve at the pleasure of the people.

And the people are not pleased. That’s why the people are abandoning Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

If they’ve lost even Susan Sarandon and Al Sharpton, they’ve lost the rest of the people.