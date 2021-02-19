Dems Seek to Wipe Trump from History

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise reported Thursday that Democrats introduced a bill that would prevent former President Donald Trump from receiving any federal honor, including burial at Arlington National Cemetery.

"Dems just introduced a bill to ban presidents 'twice impeached by the House' from having their name on anything that gets federal funding and burial at Arlington," he wrote, adding that it's indicative of their mindset.

"THIS is their priority right now?" he asked.

"Not students. Not workers. Not small businesses. Just more revenge. Shameful."

H.R. 484, introduced by Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., doesn't actually mention Trump by name but instead refers to "twice impeached presidents." If passed, it would "prohibit the use of Federal funds for the commemoration of certain former Presidents, and for other purposes."

It would also bar federal funds from going toward building a dedicated "highway, park, subway, federal building, military installation, street, or other federal property," according to the bill, which would presumably prevent U.S. Navy ships from being named after him.

The bill would deny any twice-impeached president of normal perks enjoyed by former chief executives, such as a pension and funds to pay for assistants. It would leave Secret Service protection intact, however.

H.R.484 would also prevent states from using federal funds to honor such presidents in any manner.

This comes one month after Florida Republican state Rep. Anthony Sabatini suggested renaming Florida's highway 27, which stretches from the Florida panhandle to Miami, after the 45th president.

"This legislative session I will be sponsoring an amendment to rename U.S. Highway 27 as the 'President Donald J. Trump Highway,'" he said. 'Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History."

Liberals have also been hard at work removing any hint of honor from Trump's supporters.

Most recently, David Schoen, one of the lawyers who defended Trump at the Senate impeachment trial, was denied a law school teaching assignment.

"I was hoping to teach a civil rights course at a law school in the fall. We've been in talks about it, kind of planning it out. I wrote to them and I said, 'I want you to know, I'm gonna be representing Donald Trump in the impeachment case. I don't know if that impacts on your decision at all,'" Schoen told The Epoch Times.

"And they said, you know, they appreciated my writing and, frankly, it would make some students and faculty uncomfortable, so I couldn't do it." He added, "That was sad for me because I really want to go more and more into teaching. I like doing that,"

Schoen was also stripped of membership in a civil rights organization.

"They actually spent 48 hours discussing this with their board and so on. And they decided that they needed to suspend me from the list," Schoen said. "It's a very important one to me. It's very prominent civil rights lawyers and fine people."

Last month Harvard University removed Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., from its Kennedy School Senior Advisory Committee, because she claimed voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election, an allegation that Harvard claims "have no basis in evidence."

On Thursday, Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York reported that "Speaker Pelosi chose retired Gen. Russel Honore to review Capitol security in wake of January 6 riot."

This appointment comes with a lot of anti-Trump baggage. York observed that Honore spewed hatred toward Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas for their unwavering Trump support.

"That little peace [sic] of sh*t with his @Yale law degree should be run out of DC and Disbarred ASAP," he said of Hawley on Twitter five days after the Capitol Hill riot.

He then referred to both Hawley and Cruz as "high order white privilege."

Honore also claimed that conservatives on the Capitol Police force were to blame for the lack of security, alleging that "30 to 40 percent of the line officers are Trumpsters."

Although the "twice impeached president" bill is the obvious result of hatred that's directed toward the former president, it's ironically called the "No Glory For Hate Act."

It's further proof that while the GOP remains the party of ideals and principles, the Democratic Party is the party of revenge and coalitions.

Finally, speech Democrats disagree with isn't "hate speech" as they like to claim — it's just speech that should prompt spirited but respectful debate.

As Thomas Paine once said, "He who dares not offend cannot be honest."

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.