Liberal Policies Eventually Catch Up with Policymakers

Left policies promoted by California politicians are coming back to haunt them.

In response to the 2020 "Summer of Love" riots that took over some of America’s major cities, state and local lawmakers decriminalized many property crimes, such as shoplifting less than $1,000. The politicians believed they saw two advantages to this:

First, it showed empathy toward the less fortunate; and,

Second, it caused an immediate reduction in crime by simply no longer reporting it.

But like all failed policies, this one had an unintended consequence — it turned the politicians and their most loyal supporters into crime victims.

On Friday independent journalist Kyle Becker reported that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who is running for the U.S. Senate, was one of the latest victims.

"Adam Schiff is ROBBED in San Francisco causing him to show up at a meeting with no suit," he wrote.

His luggage was swiped Thursday from his car while it was sitting in a San Francisco parking garage.

Quoting the San Francisco Chronicle, Becker reported that "The heist meant the Democratic congressman got stuck at a fancy dinner party in his shirt sleeves and a hiking vest while everyone else sat in suits."

The report added, "Not quite the look the man from Burbank was aiming for as he rose to thank powerhouse attorney Joe Cotchett for his support in his bid to replace the late Dianne Feinstein in the U.S. Senate."

Becker observed that thieves have brazenly stepped up their assaults on local merchants as well.

"Meanwhile, smash-and-grab robberies have exploded in California. One such robbery occurred a few months back in broad daylight in Glendale. $60,000 in merchandise was looted in the coordinated incident."

Becker concluded, "Radical Democrats are finally suffering the consequences of their pro-criminal policies."

Although Schiff may be the most notorious California politician to recently suffer the consequences of his own policies, he wasn’t the only one.

The day before Schiff’s luggage was lifted, a security guard protecting San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan was attacked on live TV while the mayor was being interviewed on the street.

As the man was being wrestled and pummeled, the mayor simply stood there and watched. After three minutes an onlooker and a member of the film crew eventually stepped in.

In addition, an April 21, a week ago Sunday, an intruder broke into the Getty House, the official residence of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Both she and her family were home during the break-in, however no security was present.

In October, Soros-funded Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price found a window smashed on her $90,000 SUV, and several items missing — including her laptop computer. Police never showed up to take a report.

And then there’s the squatting craze. While some states like Florida are nipping the problem in the bud, California seems to be fine with it.

It’s as though they see it as a way to address the state’s growing homeless issue.

But that’s even starting to affect the Golden State’s elite — the biggest supporters of Democratic politicians like Schiff and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Those elite include basketball’s LeBron James and singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, along with actors, studio executives, heiresses, and hedge-fund investors.

Their small, hoity-toity neighborhood has been invaded by squatters, who throw wild, raucous parties each night, replete with drugs, loud music, and orgies.

None of this will bode well for Democrats in November.

In 1961, Charlie Drake released a popular novelty song describing the embarrassment of a young Aboriginal lad whose boomerang won’t come back.

Sixty-three years later far-left politicians are even more embarrassed because the political boomerangs they’ve been throwing out to their constituents are coming back — and smacking them right in the face.

It could all lead to a fun November — even for California Republicans.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.