Dems May Be Killing Their Chances of Preserving Roe v. Wade

The left may be shooting themselves in the foot by projecting unhinged rage over the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. And Democrats, from President Biden on down, are helping them pull the trigger.

This was prompted by a February draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — a major abortion case pending in the U.S. Supreme Court that was leaked to Politico, which then published it last week.

It indicated that as of the date of the draft, the court was ready to overturn Roe in a 5-4 decision. Justice Brett Kavanaugh voted with the majority to overturn, while Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the court’s more liberal members.

The residential addresses of Roberts and Kavanaugh were distributed to pro-abortion activists, who loudly demonstrated in front of their homes, as well as at various Catholic Churches — on Mother’s Day weekend.

Ironically, protesters in front of Roberts’ home chanted “you don’t care if people die!”

Seriously? At least one person’s life is snuffed out at every abortion, and the most restrictive states provide exceptions to save the life of the mother.

Even the Roman Catholic Church has made saving the life of the mother an exception to its ban on abortion.

Pope Pius XII said in 1951 that "Never and in no case has the Church taught that the life of the child must be preferred to that of the mother.” He added, “there can be but one obligation: to make every effort to save the lives of both, of the mother and the child.”

Referring to the above, Rev. E.M. Robinson reasoned that it’s not even an exception — it’s a matter of accepted medical practice: “Moral and medical prudence would be sufficient, as it has been in past centuries, to guide the doctor in the performance of his duties.”

In addition, the protesters are arguably guilty of obstruction of justice — a felony.

Title 18 of the U.S. Code, Section 1503 defines it as using “threats or force, or by any threatening letter or communication, [where one] endeavors to influence, intimidate, or impede any grand or petit juror, or officer in or of any court of the United States.”

But threatening Supreme Court justices became “a thing” ever since then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer went after the high court’s newest members at a pro-abortion rally in front of the Supreme Court Building in 2020.

“I want to tell you Neil Gorsuch, and you Brett Kavanaugh, you have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” the New York Democrat said. “You won’t know what hit you, if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

In addition to the demonstrations at the justices’ homes, pro-lifers have been brutally attacked by pro-abortion activists, as various videos document.

Despite all this, the White House has been AWOL, other than for the president to claim that “this MAGA crowd is the most extreme political organization that’s existed.”

And finally, demonstrating in front of the justices’ homes may have the exact opposite result that the activists intended.

Kavanaugh was probably the most likely member to join Roberts and the liberal justices to keep Roe alive. The loud protests at his home, which disrupted his family life, may actually have made him more resolute to remain true to his February vote.

As for the chief justice, Roberts could view the protests at his residence as an affront on the independence and legitimacy of the court. He could see it as an attempt to turn the federal court system into a political branch like the other two, one that’s answerable to the people rather than the Constitution.

There’s every possibility that he could change his vote and join the majority to overturn Roe v. Wade, only this time in a more resounding 6-3 decision.

And that would be the most satisfying irony of them all.