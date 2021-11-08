It's Not About Meeting a Crisis; It's About Accumulating Power

The House approved what’s been called an infrastructure bill late Friday night, adding hundreds of billions to the national debt.

Six House Democrats voted against the bill, requiring GOP support for the measure to pass. Thirteen House Republicans came through, prompting one commentator to observe , “Republicans Snatch Defeat From Jaws of Virginia Victory.”

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., called the bill “the Democrats’ socialist spending bill” and said that GOP support for it was “why Americans don’t trust Congress.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said that her 13 colleagues who sided with Democrats would pay for it in the end.

“Republicans who hand over their voting card to Nancy Pelosi to pass Biden’s Communist takeover of America will feel the anger of the GOP voter,” she predicted

So what’s the problem about fixing roads and bridges? Nothing, except that little of the funding addresses physical infrastructure. According to Forbes , $110 billion will go to improving roads and bridges, and another $25 billion will modernize the nation’s airports. Other spending includes:

•$39 billion to modernize public transit systems (which Americans generally avoid)

•$66 billion is going to Amtrak, including developing high-speed rail (another loser)

•$65 billion to prop up broadband internet (payouts to Comcast?)

•$65 billion to give the nation’s electric grid an update (the utility’s responsibility)

•$7.5 billion for a network of electric-vehicle chargers placed along highways, plus $5 billion for zero-emission buses and $2.5 billion for ferries (Green New Deal stuff)

•$55 billion will replace lead pipes to provide clean drinking (not the federal government’s responsibility)

•$48 billion to clean up the nations great rivers and lakes (infrastructure?)

•$11 billion in transportation safety programs (also not remotely infrastructure)

In addition to these questionable items, Zero Hedge listed what it called “the crazy stuff.”

They included, funds for “tree equity” as a part of its Healthy Streets Program, “Transportation Resilience and Adaptation Centers of Excellence,” a “Congestion Relief Program,” and “PROTECT grants” — a climate change initiative.

The 2,702-page bill contains numerous other nutty spending provisions and orders states to provide an annual report of “disadvantaged businesses” owned by women and minorities, verified by in-person inspections.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., called the bill "garbage," and observed that it could never have been approved without GOP help. She then said it was “time to name names and hold these fake republicans accountable.”

Those 13 House Republicans are:

Don Bacon, Nebraska

Brian Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania

Andrew Garbarino, New York

Anthony Gonzalez, Ohio

John Katko, New York

Adam Kinzinger, Illinois

Nicole Malliotakis, New York

David McKinley, West Virginia

Tom Reed, New York

Chris Smith, New Jersey

Fred Upton, Michigan

Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey

Don Young, Alaska

Although the legislation’s price tag comes to $1.2 trillion, “only” about $550 billion requires new spending. The balance is financed by repurposing previously-approved funding that was never allocated.

Normal Americans would say, “we dodged the bullet on that one” and pocket the cash. Congress finds something even sillier to spend it on.

The “new spending” is financed with tax gimmicks that amount to “ fairy dust ,” according to Tax Policy Center fellow Howard Gleckman.

Excessive spending only increases inflation and causes more supply chain problems, given that a significant percentage of the country’s commerce has come to a crashing halt because of COVID. Add to that the thousands of employees that are about to lose their jobs over Biden’s vaccination mandates.

Those problems would only multiply if Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan is approved. It has a stated $1.75 trillion price tag, but Penn’s Wharton School of Business estimates its actual cost at more than $4.26 trillion

Biden is oblivious to these issues, and claims that the Americans’ resistance is proof that they’re just not sophisticated in economic issues.

In response to a reporter’s question Saturday asking “How do you view your mandate after Tuesday’s election losses for Democrats?” he exhibited arrogance and contempt by implying that they’re uneducated in things like inflation and the supply chain crisis.

“If we were all going out and having lunch together and I said, ‘Let’s ask whoever the — whoever is at the next table, no matter how — what restaurant we’re in — have them explain the supply chain to us.’ You think they’d understand what we’re talking about?” he asked

It’s the same arrogance displayed by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm when she was asked how the administration planned to increase energy production to tackle inflation. She laughed and called the notion “hilarious.”

The problem is, inflation and supply chain issues don’t affect people like Biden and Granholm the way they affect average Americans.

When they pass laws and issue mandates that disproportionately hurt the public, we’re not being governed — we’re being ruled by others seeking more control over our lives.

They’re not helping Americans; they’re amassing power.