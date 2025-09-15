Leftists Still Haven't Learned: Actions Have Consequences

A Michigan Office Depot employee was taught a lesson in accountability last Friday after refusing to fulfill an order promoting a local event.

Michigan Forward, together with the Kalamazoo County Republican Party, placed an online order with Office Depot for posters to be used at a rally and prayer vigil honoring the life of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated two days earlier in Utah.

They paid for the order and were directed to pick it up later at an Office Depot location in Portage. But when they arrived, "the employees said they refused to print it, calling the poster 'propaganda.'"

Office Depot corporate headquarters responded in less than four hours and told them, in part, that:

"We are deeply concerned by the incident that occurred at Store 3382 in Portage, Michigan. The behavior displayed by our associate is completely unacceptable and insensitive, violates our company policies, and does not reflect the values we uphold at Office Depot."

They added, "Upon learning of the incident, we immediately reached out to the customer to address their concerns and seek to fulfill their order to their satisfaction.

"We also launched an immediate internal review and, as a result, the associate involved is no longer with the organization."

Office Depot corporate's response demonstrated accountability. They apologized to Michigan Forward and the Kalamazoo GOP, acknowledged responsibility, and got rid of the employee.

The employee was taught a lesson in accountability by being let go. But "being taught" and "learning" are two different things, and Democrats and Leftists are often taught lessons, but they seldom appear to learn anything from them.

Take the issue of crime prevention. The most basic responsibility of government is to protect its citizens, but Charlotte, N.C. doesn’t seem to understand that.

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, had been in and out of the criminal justice system at least 14 times, for crimes that included larceny, assault, breaking and entering, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was routinely released on cashless or low bail, and received little penalty after each conviction. His most serious conviction, armed robbery, only cost him five years.

On August 22, he sat behind Iryna Zarutska, a young, beautiful refugee from Ukraine. He then drew a knife, stood over Zarutska and without warning plunged the knife into her.

After the attack he calmly walked through the train, dripping the blood of his victim.

Rep. Alma Adams, a North Carolina Democrat whose district includes Charlotte, didn't see a problem with her state's revolving door justice system.

"You can't solve everything by putting people in jail," she told the Daily Mail in response to criticism over the accused knife murderer. "We can't jail our way out of some of the situations that are going on."

No accountability.

Similarly, California’s Pacific Palisades fire raged unabated from January 7 to January 31, burned 23,448 acres of land and destroyed more than 6,800 structures.

California's lack of forestry management was a major reason for its spread, while the states refusal to keep water revisions filled meant that firefighters couldn't even attack the blaze.

Yet California Democrats, from Gov. Gavin Newsom on down, refuse to accept responsibility.

In addition, California’s high taxes, high crime, and high cost of living are prompting growing numbers of residents to put the state in their rearview mirrors.

Even the popular HGTV show "Help, I Wrecked My House" is changing its locale from Southern California to the Park City, Utah area in its upcoming season, following host Jasmine Roth's own decision to move there in 2024.

No accountability.

Rather than accept accountability or demand it in others, the Left engages in "cancel culture," sometimes trying to literally cancel their opponents.

Recent examples include shooting and nearly killing Rep. Steve Scalise at a congressional baseball game, a neighbor beating Sen. Rand Paul within an inch of his life, two attempts on President Trump's life, and now the murder of Charlie Kirk.

But it all worked out for the Michigan Charlie Kirk memorial, according to the Kalamazoo County Republican Party’s Matthew DePerno.

He reported that after leaving the local Office Depot, they went to a nearby Fed Ex facility, where they explained their dilemma. FedEx printed the order on the spot at no charge and apologized for their experience. "Thank you!" DePerno told FedEx.

Accountability.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.