Today's Democratic Messaging: Be Afraid; Be Very Afraid

President Biden once again revealed a deep-seated dictatorial streak at Tuesday afternoon’s White House address, by bringing up one of his favorite subjects: mandates.

“I know vaccination requirements are not popular,” he said. “My administration is putting them in place not to control your life but to save your life.”

This was toned down from his remarks last week after meeting with the COVID response team, where he divided the country into “us versus them.”

“For unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death — if you’re unvaccinated — for themselves, their families, and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm,” Biden warned.

“But there’s good news,” he continued. “If you’re vaccinated and you had your booster shot, you’re protected from severe illness and death — period.”

Us versus them; good guys versus bad guys; cops versus robbers.

That’s not America. It’s supposed to be the United States, not the divided states. America is a nation of hope, not despair. And no, the people don’t work for the president — the president works for the people.

We got a broad hint that the Democratic Party wanted to reverse the roles of who works for whom during the Obama administration — not from the president, but from someone wholly removed from politics.

In 2013, actor and comedian Chris Rock appeared on Obama’s behalf to call upon Congress to support new gun control legislation. He also claimed American citizens had a duty to follow any orders coming from the White House.

“The President of the United States is, you know, our boss,” he said. “But also, you know, the president and the first lady are kind of like the mom and the dad of the country. And when your dad says something, you listen.”

Well, no, he’s not, “you know, our boss.” We’re, you know, his boss.

Three federal courts made that clear last month when they each ruled that Biden’s vaccine mandates were unconstitutional. Since then at least one court found that the mandates passed constitutional muster, which means that the issue will more-than-likely eventually end up in the Supreme Court.

As further proof that the president works for the people is the fact that the people get the chance to fire him at the next election if he doesn’t perform as promised.

And what Biden promised was “I’m not going to shut down the economy. I’m going to shut down the virus.”

No one is blaming him for being unable to shut down the virus. But he can be faulted for shutting down the country and the economy, especially given that the effects from this latest variant of the disease are mild, converting it from a pandemic to an endemic.

And the tone coming from the White House is just as bad as the mandates themselves.

The Democratic Party’s messaging has gone from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “We have nothing to fear but fear itself” in 1933, to Biden’s present day “you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death.”

That isn’t America, not according to the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

"Europe was created by history,” Thatcher once observed, whereas “America was created by philosophy.”

And a large part of that philosophy is premised on a “can do” attitude, a sense that we can best achieve great things when government interferes the least.

It’s time for government to get off our back, get out of our lives, allow Americans to once again be the masters of their own destiny, and for Biden to learn what it is to be an American.

Until then maybe we should heed his advice and be afraid — be very afraid.