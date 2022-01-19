Democrats Remove Their Masks to Reveal an Ugly Reality

Tomorrow at noon will mark the end of the first year of Joe Biden's presidency — a presidency plagued by a long string of failures. Those failures have placed the Democratic Party into panic mode, causing their mask to slip.

And what it reveals isn't at all pretty.

The results of a new Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey were released Thursday, finding that "a majority of Democrats embrace restrictive policies, including punitive measures against those who haven't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine."

Here are some of the findings:

Nearly six out of 10 Democrats surveyed — 59% — believe the U.S. government should force Americans who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine to stay in their homes "at all times except for emergencies."

On the other hand, 79 percent of Republicans and 71 percent of unaffiliated voters opposed a house arrest scheme like this.

The study also found that more than half — 55% — of Democratic voters would support "a proposal for federal or state governments to fine Americans who choose not to get a COVID-19 vaccine ... compared to just 19% of Republicans and 25% of unaffiliated voters."

In addition, nearly half of Democrats surveyed — 48% — supported fines and incarceration in prison for those who merely "publicly question the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines on social media, television, radio, or in online or digital publications."

Only 14 percent of Republicans and 18 percent of unaffiliated voters supported criminal sanctions for publicly questioning the vaccine. But even that number seems high.

In addition, of the Democrats surveyed:

• 45% would support internment camps for the unvaccinated.

• 47% would agree to surveillance and tracking of those who refuse vaccination.

• 29% "would support temporarily removing parents' custody of their children if parents refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine."

And this is coming at a time that, while the disease is admittedly more infectious, it's also far less harmful. It's almost as though as they see COVID become less deadly, they're seeing their chance to control others slip away.

But it's not just Democratic voters who favor draconian measures — Democratic office-holders do also, beginning with the Biden administration itself.

Last week the Pretrial Services Agency for the District of Columbia — a minuscule federal independent entity — announced the creation of an "Employee Religious Exception Request Information System."

Its stated goal is to maintain "personal religious information collected in response to religious accommodation requests for religious exception from the federally mandated vaccination requirement in the context of a public health emergency or similar health and safety incident."

The stated purpose for creating the list is filled with double-talk and government-speak, which, when distilled to its essentials means "the list will help the agency make a list," according to The Heritage Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based conservative think tank.

You may ask why we should be concerned — it seems like an agency few people have heard of is maintaining an insignificant bit of information on its employees — besides, most people don't work there or even live in Washington, D.C.

First of all, establishing a list of employees holding sincerely held religious convictions would appear to cast a chilling effect on religious freedom in violation of the First Amendment.

Secondly, The Heritage Foundation believes that this, in all likelihood, is being set up as a test case for the administration.

The policy "will likely serve as a model for a whole-of-government push to assemble lists of Americans who object on religious grounds to a COVID-19 vaccine," the think tank said.

Congressional Democrats are revealing their fascist side also, but not on COVID mandates — on their desire to pass a federal election takeover.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced that his chamber will take another stab at approving it, while he and fellow congressional Democrats, together with far-left media figures, are on an all-out campaign to shame the two Senate Democratic holdouts — Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

It's kinda like outing and shaming other people for their closely-held religious beliefs.

Abraham Lincoln believed that a "government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth."

But a government that serves only itself and its leaders is ugly and is doomed to failure. Just ask the former Soviet Union — or Venezuela.

Democrats should study more Abraham Lincoln — and less Vladimir Lenin.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.