Democrats Plan to 'Save Democracy'

Democrats revealed this week that they’re using the anniversary of the Capitol Hill riot to save democracy in America. But even if that’s truly their goal, they’re actually destroying it in the process.

Sen. Chuck Schumer began the week by using January 6 as a sales pitch to both end the Senate filibuster rule and to approve S. 2747, the Freedom to Vote Act — as though Americans don’t already have the freedom to vote.

"Let me be clear: January 6th was a symptom of a broader illness, an effort to delegitimize our election process, and the Senate must advance or else the events of that day will not be an aberration — they will be the new norm," Schumer tweeted Monday.

But rather than offering “systemic reforms to repair our democracy,” it would instead change the election laws for the worse in at least 12 ways, making them less secure and eroding the American voter’s trust in the system.

Furthermore, in order for the bill to gain the Senate’s approval, it would first need to shelve its filibuster rule, which has been in place since the 19th century, and has its roots in ancient Rome as a means of protecting minority rights.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., had his own conclusions about the bill.

"When Chuck Schumer says we need to abolish the filibuster to pass ‘voting rights,’ he's talking about a bill to mandate ballot harvesting, ban voter ID, and give taxpayer funding to campaigns," Cotton said.

"This has nothing to do with voting rights. It's a Democratic power grab.”

But the hyperbole really came out Thursday, when Vice President Kamala Harris compared the events of January 6 to the Japanese empire’s unprovoked bombing of Pearl Harbor and al-Qaida’s 9/11 attack on our shores.

“Certain dates echo throughout history, including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them — where they were and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault,” she said. “Dates that occupy not only a place on our calendars, but a place in our collective memory. December 7th, 1941. September 11th, 2001. And January 6th, 2021.”

So we’re supposed to recall World War II Axis powers and Islamic terrorists every time the January 6 riot is mentioned. The comparison understandably shocked and insulted first responders and family members of loved ones lost during 9/11.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki saw nothing wrong with the vice president’s remarks when they were brought up at Thursday’s daily briefing.

She claimed that anyone criticizing Harris' comparison was merely making excuses for not wanting to solve "the threat to democracy ... that is happening today."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell found the comparisons “stunning” and “jaw-dropping.”

“As I said yesterday, it has been stunning to see some Washington Democrats try to exploit this anniversary to advance partisan policy goals that long predated this event,” the Kentucky Republican said in a statement. “It is especially jaw-dropping to hear some Senate Democrats invoke the mob’s attempt to disrupt our country’s norms, rules and institutions as a justification to discard our norms, rules, and institutions themselves.”

But more than anything, the hyperbole is designed to be a distraction from the truth of what the current administration as wrought, including:

An invasion at the southern border

Inflation at a 40-year high and rising

A COVID response that’s both ineffective and arguably unconstitutional

An unparalleled supply-chain crisis

A disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that left hundreds of Americans behind, 13 U.S. service members dead, and a U.S. drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including seven children

The loss of trust from our allies

The loss of fear from our adversaries

As a result Biden has a 35% job approval rating — at a time that he should be enjoying a honeymoon period with American public.

Accordingly, Democrats, including Biden, rightfully predict doom and gloom at the polls this November, and they perceive the new “voting rights” bill as their only way out. And the only hope Senate Democrats have to get it passed is to destroy the filibuster.

In 1968 during the Vietnam War, then-Associated Press reporter Peter Arnett claimed that an unnamed officer told him that “We had to destroy the village in order to save it.” The quote has since become a cliché symbolizing the absurdity of war.

The Democratic Party is now hellbent on a mission to destroy democracy in order to save it.

In 2005, Biden called any attempt by the majority to eliminate the filibuster the “arrogance of power” and a “fundamental power grab.”

2022 Biden should introduce himself to 2005 Biden. He might learn something about the “arrogance of power. ” And voters might eventually learn to trust the Democratic Party again.