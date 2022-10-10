Local News You Can Trust — or Can You?

If you live in a battleground state you may want to ignore anything coming from a local, web-based news outlet until at least after the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Axios reported that a group of Democratic operatives are running at least 51 local digital news outlets across 10 swing states "churning out Democrat-aligned news content" in an attempt to influence voters.

All the "news" sites have homespun names that tend to lend trustworthiness, including the Milwaukee Metro Times, The Mecklenburg Herald, and the Tri-City Record.

To add authenticity, they sprinkle local events and news items along with the propaganda.

"Each follows a similar template: aggregated local news content and short write-ups about local sports teams and attractions — interspersed with heavily slanted political news aimed at boosting Democratic midterm candidates and attacking Republican opponents," Axios reported.

The Democratic Party’s gambit appears to be a last ditch effort to prevent what journalists such as Florida Jolt’s John Parker predicts will be a takeover by both chambers of Congress.

He reported that in addition to Republicans flipping the House, "the GOP will win the Senate as well by flipping Nevada and Arizona, hanging on to Pennsylvania, but failing to win back Georgia."

The states the sites cover include Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The sites all come under the management umbrella of a Tallahassee, Florida-based company called Local Report, Inc., according to the "About Us" pages for each of the local news sites.

The sites are also connected to The American Independent (TAI, formerly Blue Nation Review), a Washington, D.C.-based progressive news outlet, according to the Axios report.

TAI was founded by Democratic fundraiser and operative David Brock.

If the name rings a bell it may be because he founded the far-left media watchdog outlet Media Matters for America.

Six TAI writers regularly contribute to all or most of the outlets, but it’s TAI’s current management that speak volumes.

Its president is Matt Fuehrmeyer. He was formerly a senior aide with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and with the late Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., who was Senate majority leader for eight years until 2015.

Jessica McCreight serves as TAI’s vice president and executive editor. She formerly worked for the Barack Obama White House in communications, according to the Daily Caller.

It all comes as no surprise to Nathan Brand, spokesman for the Republican National Committee.

"Democrats' ideas are so unpopular and so out-of-touch that they have to build an entire network of propaganda sites to try to mislead voters," he told The Daily Caller.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki openly admitted that the Biden administration routinely flagged posts on social media platforms that it considered "misinformation," an act that most legal scholars would consider unconstitutional.

Given that history, it should come as no surprise that Democrats themselves are purveyors of the very misinformation and fake news they claim to abhor.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.