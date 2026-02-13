America is 'Free at Last' From Climate Alarmism's Chains

The Trump administration announced Thursday that it had removed all legal basis for federal climate regulations, by repealing the scientific finding that greenhouse gas emissions endangers human health.

This action frees up the U.S. auto industry from complying with federal greenhouse gas emission standards for all vehicles and engines of model years 2012 to 2027 that were put into place by the Obama administration in 2009.

President Trump made the announcement with EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and White House Budget director Russ Vought.

"Under the process just completed by the EPA, we are officially terminating the so-called endangerment finding, a disastrous Obama-era policy that severely damaged the American auto industry and drove up prices for American consumers," Trump said.

Thus represents both the latest and the most sweeping climate change policy rollback by the administration to date. It follows America’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord, and ending Biden-era tax credits aimed at accelerating deployment of electric vehicles and renewable energy.

It also follows the long string of inconvenient failed predictions climate alarmist and former Vice President Al Gore made in his documentary film "An Inconvenient Truth,” which debuted 20 years ago to a standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival.

That film ushered in the climate activist movement, got Gore a Nobel Prize, and prompted the rash of expensive climate regulations enacted the world over.

Gore’s failed predictions included:

Africa’s Mt. Kilimanjaro would have no more snow on it by 2016.

Glacier National Park would be "the park formerly known as Glacier" after all the ice melted

Hurricane Katrina was caused by global warming – later renamed climate change – and he predicted that these storms would become more frequent.

In 2009, Gore predicted that the Arctic would be ice-free in the summer months within five to seven years, and would kill off the polar bears.

These, and all his other predictions, never came to pass.

In fact, the Arctic's polar bear population has increased.

Despite these and other failed predictions throughout the years, Gore made his annual pilgrimage to the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos, Switzerland last month.

He babbled about "boiling" oceans and "rain bombs," but there was one difference this year — hardly anyone bothered listening.

They moved him to a small conference room, and the empty chairs indicated he couldn't even fill that up.

When Gore finished warning anyone who would listen that we had to stop using fossil fuel in order to survive, he boarded his private jet — presumably the same one he took to get there.

After all, he's much too important to fly commercial with all the "little people."

It’s nonsense like this that the Trump administration put a stop to, benefitting not only the auto industry, but also consumers.

U.S. consumers are no longer forced to drive vehicles with engines that turn off every time we pull up to a stop sign or a red light.

We're no longer forced to pay for the federal incentives to purchase electric vehicles — whether we purchase one or not.

On August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial on the national mall in Washington, D.C. He closed his address with a line from an old Negro spiritual:

"Free at last. Free at last. Thank God almighty, we are free at last."

And with the Trump administration's move to break the chains of climate alarmism, we can all say that we are finally "free at last."

