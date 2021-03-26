President Biden Trying To Stack the Deck With His Latest Appointment

On Friday morning President Joe Biden nominated Gayle Conelly Manchin, a former president of the West Virginia Board of Education, to serve as co-chair of Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

According to Axios, this is why this nomination matters:

"The ARC is an economic development partnership between the federal government and 13 state governments with the goal of investing in Appalachian communities."

Conelly Manchin is the wife of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and "Sen. Joe Manchin is a critical moderate swing vote that Biden will need in order to pass any of his priorities in the 50-50 Senate."

As it turns out, Manchin isn’t just a moderate Democrat.

He’s arguably the only moderate in the Senate Democratic caucus. And with the Senate at a 50-50 split, Manchin is arguably the most powerful person in that chamber.

He has expressed opposition to eliminating the Senate’s filibuster rule, which requires 60 votes on most measures to end debate and pave the way for a floor vote. Eliminating the filibuster may prove necessary for Biden to get many of his proposals enacted into law.

Sen. Manchin is also opposed to many of the gun control bills that the House is sending to the Senate.

When CNN asked him about the bills the House had already approved, he said, "No, I don't support what the House passed," Manchin told CNN as he left the Senate floor. "Not at all."

Finally, he’s already been a bit of a thorn in the side of Biden’s attempt to fill his cabinet.

Manchin opposed Neera Tanden, the president’s first Office of Management and Budget (OMB) nominee. When the White House realized they lacked the votes to confirm her, Tanden withdrew her name from consideration.

Manchin’s vote was critical for getting the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed, but with a $3 trillion infrastructure bill coming fast on its heels, his approval of that may be in jeopardy.

On January 20, the day Biden was inaugurated as president, his press secretary Jen Psaki promised what the administration would usher in.

She said that the president asked that she bring "truth and transparency back to the briefing room," during her first press briefing of the Biden administration.

The Biden administration has at least kept that promise with this appointment. Nothing could be more transparent than the reason Biden want’s Manchin’s wife to work for him.

The White House claims that Conelly Manchin’s career as an educator and her time as West Virginia’s first lady, when Manchin was the state’s governor, was what prompted her nomination.

But it’s patently clear that she wasn’t nominated for for her expertise — but rather for her husband’s vote.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.