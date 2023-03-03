Time to Hand Reins to Next Generation of Leaders

Younger Republicans are starting to switch their focus from former President Donald Trump to younger conservative leaders.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders’ message in her Republican response to the State of the Union address last month was "It's time for a change." She said "the choice is between normal or crazy," and distinguished herself from Biden, stating that while he’s 80, she's 40.

She concluded that "It’s time for a new generation to lead. This is our moment. This is our opportunity."

In short, Sanders, who was Trump’s longest-serving press secretary, appeared to be telling her old boss that it’s time for him to step aside.

But whether someone younger has what it takes to win any election will depend largely on the individual, according to Jonathan Jakubowski, an Ohio businessman and author of "Bellwether Blues: A Conservative Awakening of the Millennial Soul."

He believes that everything depends on whether the politician has "a calling," not unlike a decision to enter a religious life. This is especially true for a presidential campaign.

"Before someone decides to run, you really have to spend some time meditating and considering and thinking what are the principles that you would like to stand for, and developing your 'why,'" — your reason for running, he told Newsmax.

"You have to know your ‘why’ and understand your 'why' before you run for public office. Once you understand your ‘why’ too can campaign around that ‘why’ and be consistent in what you’re trying to say as it relates to your ‘why’ and this principles you’re defined.”

But that’s just the beginning.

"And then when you get into office, you do what you campaigned on and said you would do," continued Jakubowski, who chairs the Wood County, Ohio, Republican Party.

Former President Trump is a case on point.

He campaigned on a promise to get government off our back, by lowering taxes, reducing regulations, returning manufacturing jobs to the United States, and getting America out of endless wars.

What resulted was an example of "promises made, promises kept."

"It’s really that simple,," said Jakubowski, who has been a Newsmax TV contributor and writes a Newsmax column, "The Red Pill."

"Do what you campaigned on — the principles that you wanted to stand for."

So who within Sanders’ select group of "new generation to lead" should be the new Republican standard-bearer,?

Other than Trump, only two have declared their candidacy: former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who also served as Trump’s U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

But all the smart money is on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump knows it — and for good reason.

DeSantis won nearly 60% of the vote in his 2022 landslide reelection, and topped his Democratic challenger (Charlie Crist) by about 1.5 million votes.

Trump has referred to the Florida governor as "DeSanctimonious," "DeSanctus," a RINO, a sexual predator, and a globalist. DeSantis hasn’t taken the bait.

When asked about Trump’s remarks, DeSantis said, you know, he used to say how great of a governor I was and then I win a big victory and all of a sudden, you know, he had different opinions and so you can take that for what it’s worth."

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., seemed to address Trump’s remarks without naming him during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s "National Report" Thursday morning.

"We are talking about focusing on the things that really matter," the Florida Republican said. "We, as conservatives are really good at bashing one another. We need to step away from that and focus on the prize — and that’s the White House, and the Senate, and keeping the House."

Rather than sniping back at Trump, DeSantis has concentrated on running his state and promoting his new book: "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival," which is described as a roadmap for his own election success.

Newsmax’s Marisa Herman believed that there were five factors accounting for his landslide win "in one of the GOP's few decisive 2022 midterm victories." They are:

1. Pandemic policies

2. Parental rights in education

3. Pro-life advocacy

4. War on "woke"

5. Minority, anti-Trump Republican appeal

Accordingly, DeSantis fulfilled Jakubowski’s second requirement: he did what he campaigned on. He brought government back to basics, and made Florida a place "where woke goes to die."

The most common argument against DeSantis is that he’s not ready yet — that he should wait this one out and run in 2028.

John F. Kennedy was 43 when he was inaugurated; Barack Obama was 44; Bill Clinton was 46 — the same age that DeSantis will be if sworn in on Jan. 20, 2025.

Trump will be 78.

As Sanders concluded, "It’s time for a new generation to lead."

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.