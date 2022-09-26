Biden Administration's Attack on Life Is Sick, Skewered

While Biden’s Justice Department ignores the numerous attacks and fire-bombings of crisis pregnancy centers that have escalated across the country, it’s tsetting its sights easier prey — pro-life activists.

On Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:05 am, an FBI SWAT team arrived in 15 vehicles at the home of Mark and Ryan-Marie Houck and their seven children.

The agents surrounded the houses with rifles at the ready and "started pounding on the door and yelling for us to open it," according to Ryan-Marie.

She explained that her husband Mark attempted to de-escalate the situation. He told them "'Please, I’m going to open the door, but, please, my children are in the home. I have seven babies in the house.' But they just kept pounding and screaming," she said.

When the door was opened, 25 to 30 agents swarmed into the home in SWAT gear and pointing their rifles. They were there to arrest Mark.

Is Mark a terrorist, a murderer or trafficking children as sex slaves? Nope.

He’s a co-founder and president of The King’s Men, which promotes Christian virtues among men in the United States and Europe. He’s a well-known Bucks County, Pennsylvania pro-life Catholic author and sidewalk counselor.

Each Wednesday Mark drives two hours to counsel for up to eight hours at two different Philadelphia-area Planned Parenthood abortion clinics.

In October 2021 a pro-abortion activist, who was leading some people into the facility, approached and verbally attacked Houck and his son while screaming obscenities.

When he got too close Houck shoved him away from his son.

The man unsuccessfully sued Houck. That’s when the Department of Justice stepped in to make a federal case out of a local shoving incident.

It charged him with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which makes it a federal crime "to use force with the intent to injure, intimidate, and interfere with anyone because that person is a provider of reproductive healthcare."

"Reproductive healthcare"? Wouldn’t an abortion be anti-reproductive? And whose "health" is being cared for? Certainly not the child’s.

The DOJ reported that if convicted, Houck "faces a maximum possible sentence of 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and fines of up to $350,000" — because he protected his son from a threatening nut case.

Pro-life organizations are also being targeted.

Since May, crisis pregnancy centers have repeatedly been vandalized and fire-bombed. Those attacks only escalated on June 24, when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

As of Sept. 14, no arrests have been made in any of these dozens of attacks.

Instead, on night before the FBI SWAT team terrorized the Houck family with an early morning raid, Vice President Kamala Harris praised state Democratic attorneys general for going after crisis pregnancy centers and "fighting on the front lines to defend our rights."

"You are taking on rightly, the crisis pregnancy centers, launching public education campaigns," she said. "And in the midst of the vast amount of confusion, the need of you as the truth tellers to, which we all know often creates a situation that is ripe for predatory practice."

Someone should probably tell Vice President Harris that it’s unconstitutional for any level of government to act as "truth-tellers" and "sort out fiction from fact and combat misinformation and disinformation." It violates the First Amendment.

Activists have even targeted conservative Supreme Court justices.

The homes and places of worship of members of the high court who overturned Roe have been under attack, in direct violation of federal law.

These attacks resulted in only one arrest.

They had to arrest him: Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s would-be assassin turned himself in when he saw the heavy police presence guarding the residence.

Ironically, these attacks on pro-life activists and organizations have skyrocketed during the administration of Joe Biden, who the mainstream press has repeatedly described as a "devout Catholic."

America’s Founders noted in the Declaration of Independence that "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" were basic, unalienable rights, possessed by all people. An unalienable right is one that can neither be transferred nor rescinded by the government.

The government is instead under an obligation to protect those rights.

It’s probably no accident that the first right they listed was "life."

No other worldly right can be enjoyed without life.

It’s past time for the administration to stop discriminating against the pro-life movement and end its Gestapo-style tactics. America was formed to protect all its citizens — not just those with whom its leaders agree.

We’re all Americans.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.