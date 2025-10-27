Time to Address What Washington Ignores: The National Debt

As President Trump racks up one success after another, Democrats, the far-left, and mainstream media pundits become angrier and more frustrated.

The president's wins have been especially felt internationally, by brokering peace deals, making trade agreements, and eliminating narco-terrorists.

But here at home there's one issue that's rapidly plaguing the United States — the exploding national debt. And while Washington wants to ignore the problem, there's growing concern both here and abroad.

Although it’s something that will require congressional action, the president will have to spur them to act, just as he did with the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB).

After the president signed the GOP's OBBB into law last July, a government watchdog group warned that "something has to give" as the national debt approaches $39 trillion.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) published a press release last week warning that the deficit would likely reach $2 trillion for fiscal year 2026. That’s $2 trillion that will be added to the federal debt.

"We’re on course to spend $1 trillion just on interest payments on the national debt this year, exceeding our spending on our national defense," Maya MacGuineas, president of the CRFB said in the statement.

"The reality is that we're becoming distressingly numb to our own dysfunction. We fail to pass budgets, we blow past deadlines, we ignore fiscal safeguards, and we haggle over fractions of a budget while leaving the largest drivers untouched," she added.

There's growing concern among the American public on this issue as well, especially given that Trump rode to the finish line last November by campaigning on former President Biden's runaway spending and poor economy.

A poll conducted early this month by The Center Square found that 51% of voters either disapproved or strongly disapproved of Trump's handling of the U.S. economy.

Although most of the naysayers were either Democrats or independents, the rest of the world is becoming wary of the mounting debt as well.

The U.S. Treasury sells interest-paying bonds at bond auctions and uses that money to fund its deficits and debt. But selling the bonds is becoming more and more difficult, according to Northern Trust.

Selling U.S. Treasury bonds used to be easy — everyone wanted to share in the success that was the United States of America. But as our debt skyrockets, it's becoming more of a hard sell — and who can blame them?

"No amount of fast talk from politicians will hide the fact that we may be selling a lot of bull," wrote Cal Tannenbaum for Northern Trust.

Spending really took off in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If we merely return to pre-COVID-19 spending levels, we can actually begin paying off the debt — something we haven’t done since then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich pressured President Bill Clinton to actually balance the budget.

This time we shouldn't have to hold the president's feet to the fire.

This time we have a president who can take the reins and direct Congress to do the right thing.

Just within the past week Trump announced that he's close to a trade deal with China, and that the U.S. and Malaysia are at work to expand the Trump-brokered Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire.

This is on top of bringing home the living hostages held by Hamas, brokering another half-dozen peace deals, and securing our borders.

All that massive success and more by this administration would be forgotten if the U.S. economy went into hyperinflation because of massive, unsustainable debt.

Then there's this: For decades post-World War II, a single-income household was the norm, and it was sufficient to purchase a home, keep food on the table, and pay the college expenses for all their children.

And it didn't matter whether the bread-winner was a bank president or a factory worker.

The difference between then and now was that back then both the nation debt and personal debt was manageable.

The president has repeatedly demonstrated that he's a workaholic and is capable of walking and chewing gum at the same time.

For the sake of his reputation and legacy, not to mention for the fiscal health of the nation, it’s imperative that he tackle the massive national debt.

We can attain that "American Dream" again.

It starts with Washington, D.C. once again living within its means.

