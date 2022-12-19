DeSantis Sets the Standard for Reducing Illegal Immigration

American cities are declaring a state of emergency in response to the invasion of immigrants illegally entering the United States at the express invitation of President Joe Biden.

It’s only going to get worse.

Other jurisdictions would do well, however, to follow the lead of Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., who’s eliminating the incentive of immigrating illegally — economic security.

In 2020 DeSantis signed a bill into law requiring employers to use the federal E-Verify system to determine a prospective employee’s eligibility prior to hiring by matching information gleaned from Form I-9 against Social Security and Department of Homeland Security data.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) reported that not all employers were in compliance, however. So DeSantis is placing them on notice, according to his press Secretary, Bryan Griffin.

"At the governor’s direction, Florida is cracking down on the unlawful employment of unauthorized aliens in the state of Florida," Griffin said, according to Florida Jolt. Companies that have not affirmed that all employees have passed E-Verify and are authorized to work in the United States are given an opportunity to cure the issue and so affirm.”

The DEO reported that even after multiple notices, six companies are still not in compliance.

They are: American National Red Cross, M.D.L. property Maintenance, ScribeAmerica, LLC., Intelycare, Inc., Prestige Cruise Services, LLC., Upperline Health, Inc., and Prestige Cruise Services, LLC.

They’ve each been given 30 days to comply.

If they fail to do so their business licenses may be suspended.

From the moment Biden was sworn into office he’s endorsed an open border policy, despite claims to the contrary from both him and his senior officials, especially Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

However, Biden promised early into his campaign that if elected, there would be a flood of illegal immigrants.

"We could afford to take in a heartbeat another two million people," he told a group of Asian and Latino Americans in 2019. "The idea that a country of 330 million people is cannot absorb people who are in desperate need . . . is absolutely bizarre . . . I would also move to increase the total number of immigrants able to come to the United States."

The results were predictable.

Michael Goodwin observed in the New York Post Saturday, "If you only read The New York Times or Washington Post and watched CNN and MSNBC, you probably didn’t know anything about the nonstop caravans crossing the border or that the number of crossers exceeded 5 million people."

About the only restriction on illegal immigration still remaining is Title 42, a Trump-era measure that limited the number of asylum seekers into the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those restrictions are set to expire Wednesday unless appealed.

Journalist, commentator, and award-winning podcaster Sara Carter has been covering the immigration crisis, often from the other side of the border, since the beginning.

She told WABC radio host Rita Cosby that the border crisis will soon get much worse.

“It’s gonna get really bad,” Carter told Cosby, a frequent Newsmax TV guest host. “I’m hearing from people 18,000 a day, people coming across that border.”

She added, “I have sources in Panama. I’ve got sources in Guatemala, sources in Honduras and El Salvador. They’re all saying they’re seeing an increase in the flow. And remember a lot of people aren’t coming from just those countries, Rita. We’re seeing people come from as far away as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, the African continent.”

An estimated 50,000 migrants are waiting at the border for the expiration of Title 42.

And it’s not just affecting border states and towns. Denver, Colorado Mayor Michael Hancock, a Democrat, declared a state of emergency on Thursday.

"This influx of migrants, the unanticipated nature of their arrival, and our current space and staffing challenges have put an immense strain on city resources to the level where they’re on the verge of reaching a breaking point," Hancock said.

But Denver has only itself to blame. The Mile High City became a magnet when it declared itself a sanctuary for illegal immigrants five years ago.

Denver should have taken the route DeSantis did. If you come to Florida you’re on your own. You’ll have no access to social services, and you won’t even be allowed to find employment.

For this and other reasons DeSantis is often mentioned as a 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner. The latest polls show him overtaking former President Trump and resident Biden.

Declared one Friday headline, “Deep dive: DeSantis ‘the future,’ Trump ‘the past,’ Pence ‘blah and mush’.”

The formula is simple: a politician’s only allegiance is to his own constituents — no one else. He owes no duty to anyone in the next town, the next state, and certainly not to another country.

Biden never learned that. Ron DeSantis lives by that rule.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.