Biden Bringing Fascism to America … With Our Consent

From the day Biden entered the White House we’ve steadily been losing our freedoms one-by-one, and it’s easy to blame the heavy-handedness of the current regime.

But we may also want to take a good look in the mirror.

Results from recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests are shocking.

On Monday, Jay Sekulow, chief counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), announced the result of one request sent to the Justice Department.

"After we filed a FOIA request, the Biden administration informed us that it found 1,200 pages of documents related to the unlawful targeting of ‘radical traditionalist’ Christians," " he said.

Examples of "radical traditionalist" Christians include Catholics who prefer the Latin mass, and follow the traditions of abstaining from meat on Fridays and taking no food or drink after midnight before receiving communion.

But it can be any conservative, anti-abortion, anti-nonsense Christian who makes an honest effort to live by the tenants of his faith.

The FBI was gong after "radical traditionalist" Christians under the guise of targeting "white supremacy."

Sekulow added, "This begs the question — what is in these pages?"

The DOJ is headed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, former chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the powerful D.C. Circuit.

He was also nominated for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

You would think that someone with those credentials would be acquainted with the First Amendment freedom to exercise the religion of your choice — but apparently not in his case.

In another example, last month the House Oversight Committee learned that then-Vice President Joe Biden sent and received some 5,400 emails using a pseudonym, begging the question: Why did he feel the need to hide his identity?

"Today is the deadline for the National Archives to produce the records related to then-VP Joe Biden’s pseudonyms. NARA has informed us that the emails and records have been sent to representatives for former President Obama and Joe Biden for their approval to be released," the committee reported August 31.

“Given President Biden’s promise to be the most transparent administration in history, we are calling on him to follow through with this and provide these records to the American people.”

Good luck with that one.

Then came the hammer of fascism, starting with the censoring of social media posts that were critical of the Biden family or that spread doubts about vaccines, masking, or suggesting alternative COVID treatments.

Then 20 armed IRS agents raided a Montana gun store with a search warrant seeking "financial" records.

But their full-day search yielded instead dozens of boxes of ATF-4473s — Firearm Transaction Records, identifying the names, addresses, Social Security numbers of buyers and serial numbers of guns purchased — but no financials.

Two dozen FBI agents armed with long guns arrested a Pennsylvania pro-lifer in front of histerrified wife and seven children in another early morning raid.

Last week a Washington, D.C., jury convicted five pro-life activists of blocking women from accessing an abortion clinic in 2020.

They now each face a possible 11-year prison sentence and a $350,000 fine.

Meanwhile, since the Dobbs decision was leaked, reversing Roe vs. Wade’s nearly 50-year reign of terror, there have been 88 attacks on pregnancy centers and anti-abortion groups, and 189 attacks on U.S. Catholic churches.

But no one is in a hurry to catch those culprits.

Then there was COVID-19.

Fifteen days to "flatten the curve" became 15 weeks, then 15 months, then "we’ll have to learn to live with it for the rest of our lives."

So-called “nonessential” businesses were ordered shut down despite the fact that all legal businesses are essential for a thriving economy. The only "essential" businesses were big-box stores. Mom & pop groceries, restaurants, hardware stores, and even gyms (you know, to keep us healthy) were out.

Schools were shuttered and replaced with remote learning, which was the same as no learning at all. The only good to come out of that experience was that parents soon learned that their kids were being taught garbage like Critical Race Theory (CRT) instead of being classically educated in the three Rs.

There’s no question but that this administration is taking away our dignity and freedom — but we’re at least partially to blame.

"Pogo" was a popular comic strip, by Walt Kelly, set in the Okefenokee Swamp of southern Georgia. It ran in many newspapers nationally, from 1948 to 1975.

One of the strip’s most iconic lines was delivered by the title character, a possum named Pogo: "We have found the enemy and he is us."

Fascism only works if we allow it. We have to end the practice of being accommodating, of being our own worst enemy. We have to learn to say "no more, I will not comply."

Politicians work for us; we don’t work for them. We have to be Americans again.

