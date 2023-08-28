Biden-Harris Celebrate What They Don't Support: Women's Rights

The Biden-Harris administration would have been better off sitting Women’s Equality Day out this year rather than observing it over the weekend.

"On Women’s Equality Day, the Biden-Harris Administration honors the pioneering suffragists who won American women the right to vote, celebrates the advocates who have continued the march for equality since, and recommits to delivering a better future for every woman and girl," the White House said.

They attached a graphic of remarks purportedly given by the president.

"May we be a nation worthy of the abilities and ambitions of our women and girls. -President Joe Biden"

Vice President Kamala Harris added a personal note of her own.

"On Women's Equality Day, we celebrate a monumental step forward in the expansion of voting rights," she tweeted. "We also recommit to the fight to secure and safeguard the freedom to vote for all Americans."

Women's Equality Day is observed every Aug. 26 to mark the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex.

In 1920 women secured equality at the voting booth. One hundred three years later they lost equality on the athletic fields and in the sports arenas.

Although Women’s Equality Day fell on Saturday this year, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. marked it three days early when he delivered his closing arguments at Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate.

He used that time to describe the common-sense GOP values his mother instilled in him, and included a point about fair play and the equality of women.

"She taught me that if you’re able-bodied in America, you work. If you take out a loan, you pay it back. If you commit a violent crime, you got to jail," the South Carolina Republican said. "And if God made you a man, you play sports — against men."

And the current administration has done little to nothing to restore that equality.

The vice president’s commemoration of Women’s Equality Day included a video, in which Harris said "people are tired, and frustrated, and at times, scared, of losing the rights we fought so hard to win."

NCAA swimming sensation-turned-women’s rights activist Riley Gaines repeated that line and concluded, "this is satire, right?"

She said that she came to that conclusion because "I know you can’t possibly be referencing women when you're actively taking away our rights to privacy, safety, and equal opportunity. Sports, prisons, domestic violence shelters, sororities . . . "

Gaines closed with, "You’re a sellout."

In April Biden announced that he would opposes any blanket policy that would “categorically” ban biological male students from participating on girls’ and women’s sports teams if they claim to be transgender females.

The administration believed that a total ban of biological men from women’s sports would violate Title IX of the federal civil rights act in education, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in any education program that receives federal funding.

They added, however, that they might be open to some restrictions.

Turkish-American professional basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom, who may have lost his position on the Boston Celtics last year for taking a stand against China’s human rights violations, put it all into perspective earlier this month.

"Men don’t belong in women’s spaces. Restrooms — Locker Rooms or Sports," he said.

"Since I’m blackballed from the @NBA, should I put on a wig, identify as a woman and start dominating the @WNBA?" asked the basketball star, who changed his name to "Freedom" when he legally immigrated to the Unites States.

"Is that when the outrage will begin? Is that fair to all the women who spent their whole life chasing their goals? Where are all the Women Rights Activists and Feminists?!"

It’s a sign of the times that gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transgenders, and all the rest, who comprise a tiny fraction of the population, are celebrated during Pride Month — the entire month of June.

Women, who comprise roughly half of the population, get one day?

And to top it all off, Biden appointed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. In that position she’ll be deciding Title IX cases and she can’t even define the word "woman."

"Stop the World - I Want to Get Off."

