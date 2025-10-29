When Democrats Tell You Who They Are, Believe Them

Radical Democrats and the unhinged left have lately revealed that they are, in fact, radical and unhinged. And when this happens, we should take them at their word.

A speaker at a Chicago "No Kings" rally called for the murder of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

"You gotta grab a gun, we gotta turn around the guns on this fascist system," he screamed into his microphone.

"These ICE agents gotta get shot and wiped out. The same machinery that's on full display right there has to get wiped out."

Not a single person at the rally objected. The speaker, Moisés Puentes, is a staff member at Chicago's Wilbur Wright College, and was never charged with a crime.

The same can't be said of a St. Paul, Minnesota man who made a more targeted threat.

Tyler Avalos thought it would be cute to publish a wanted poster naming U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. He offered a $45,000 bounty for her capture, either "dead or alive, (preferably dead)."

The poster included a frontal head shot of Bondi with a target centered on her forehead.

Avalos was charged with interstate transmission of a threat to injure another person, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The criminal complaint added that Avalos has multi-state convictions that include felony stalking, felony third-degree domestic battery, and misdemeanor domestic assault.

We've seen similar behavior in Democratic politicians recently.

Early this month National Review reported on some text messages Democrat Jay Jones had written a few years earlier.

Jones fantasized about murdering then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert, a Republican, along with his children. Jones is the Democratic nominee for Virginia Attorney General — the state's top law enforcement officer.

Specifically, Jones imagined that Gilbert "gets two bullets to the head," and wanted the Republican lawmaker's children to "die in their mother's arms."

Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is objecting to ICE agents in the city.

At a news conference Monday, a reporter brought up an issue Chicago has with criminal foreign nationals.

He said, "An illegal alien from Nicaragua grabbed a woman on the north side last week, bashed her head into the sidewalk, knocked her unconscious and raped her." He then asked, "If that had been your wife, would you want ICE to deport him?"

Johnson responded, "Alright, let's move on."

And finally, nearly all Congressional Democrats revealed they also don't care.

They've held Americans hostage for four weeks by refusing to approve a clean continuing resolution (CR) unless Republicans add another $1.5 trillion to the national debt.

All federal employees, except Congress, have been working without pay, and as of Saturday, 42 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to feed their children will be cut off because of the shutdown.

Yesterday the Senate once again voted on the CR, and once again it failed because of Senate Democrats.

Former Daily Caller contributor Greg Price reported, "Senate Democrats just voted for the 13th time to take food out of the mouths of hungry children so they can give free healthcare to their illegal alien friends."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, was also disgusted, according to Florida's Voice Assistant News Director Eric Daugherty.

"JUST NOW: Speaker Johnson tells Chuck Schumer to SHOVE IT - he will NEVER allow hundreds of billions to go to illegal aliens. Chuck is holding the country hostage," Daugherty reported. "They're ADMITTING what they're up to!

"Schumer demanded a BACKROOM DEAL so he could give hundreds of billions to illegal aliens, billions to foreign programs, $500 MILLION to NPR and PBS, while slashing $50B from rural hospitals," he added. "Democrats ADMIT to using PAIN as their 'leverage' and boast 'every day gets better for us!'"

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I. openly supported the pain Americans were feeling, saying, "it's the only leverage we have."

This is who todays far-left Democrats are:

When they say they want ICE agents dead, we should believe them.

When they say they want a bullet in the head of Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi, we should believe them.

When they say they want two bullets in the head of a political rival and watch his children die in their mother’s arms, we should believe them.

When they indicate they care more for criminal illegal aliens than they do their own constituents, we should believe them.

And finally, when they say they're holding America hostage with loss of income and hungry children, we should definitely believe them.

This is not the Democratic Party of our parents and grandparents; this is not JFK's Democratic Party.

And when they tell us who they are, we should listen and take them at their word.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.