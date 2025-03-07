GOP Follows the People's Will, Renders Democrats Obsolete

For all their talk of "saving democracy," Democrats don’t know anything about democracy — the idea that it’s the people who set the agenda, and government follows the will of the people.

That was made crystal clear at President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday. But instead of regrouping and correcting their mistake, Democrats doubled down on it.

At Wednesday’s daily press briefing, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt observed, "the behavior of Democrats last night was completely disgraceful and demonstrated how severely out of touch they are with the American public."

Leavitt then listed a few examples where Congressional Democrats demonstrated just "how severely out of touch they are."

They included:

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, screaming at the president.

Democrats’ refusal to honor a woman with a traumatic brain injury from a man on a volleyball court.

Their refusal to stand for a 13-year-old brain cancer victim with dreams of becoming a police officer.

"They couldn't even clap for two mothers whose daughters were killed by illegal aliens," Leavitt added.

Polls taken after the address proved that Democrats had overplayed their hand — horribly.

According to CNN, 80% of viewers thought that Rep. Al Green’s behavior toward Trump was "inappropriate" as the president began his address — a minus 60% spread for Green.

Furthermore, a CBS News poll found that 76% of viewers approved of Trump’s speech, while only 23% did not — a plus 53% spread for Trump.

When Democrats don’t have CNN or CBS on their side — especially with numbers like this — they’re in trouble.

Democrats initially realized they were becoming less relevant with the 2024 election fiasco. So they hired new talent to revitalize the party.

But who the Democratic National Committee selected confirmed that they’d learned nothing. Instead of bringing in someone who could make the DNC’s messaging more mainstream, they hired a clone of themselves — a far-left progressive.

They selected Roger Lau as its executive director, who in 2020 denounced the United States as being founded on "racism" and "genocide."

So much for "America First."

While the majority of Americans support law enforcement, Lau called for a "10-point plan" to address "police violence" and "racial justice,” and promoted a commission on "structural racism," which he referred to as a "public health crisis."

"They've learned nothing," said Amy Curtis, a Twitchy writer, YouTube podcaster and former Substack blogger.

"They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome," she added.

"If true, it's time to fit the DNC for a strait jacket and padded cell."

This is why many Democrats are leaving the party and either becoming independents or making the exodus to the Grand Old Party.

Florida State Rep. Hillary Cassel is one of those who became a Republican. She’s Jewish and said her party’s anti-Semitism after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas terror attack on Israel was a major factor in her decision.

"Shortly after October 7, we were on the floor of the House of Representatives arguing and debating a bill in support of Israel. And I was forced to debate a Democratic colleague who filed a resolution while we still have hostages there, but this was shortly after October 7," Cassel said in late December.

"Rather than my colleagues rallying around this issue, which is extremely important not only to myself, my community, America and democracy as a whole and ensuring that the Jewish people have a state. I was told that I should have sat down and stayed quiet."

Cassel concluded, "that, for me, was a moment of absolute disconnect from my party, where this was an opportunity I felt for all of us to band together on an issue that was non-negotiable for me. But instead, I was told I should sit down."

Florida State Rep. Susan Valdes announced in a statement a few weeks earlier that she was leaving the Democratic Party because she felt her concerns were neglected.

And as far as that goes, four key members of the current presidential administration are former Democrats: President Trump, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Department of Government Efficiency Director Elon Musk.

The problem with today’s Democrats is that they don’t understand that democracy is the voice of the people — not the politicians.

The late journalist-publisher Andrew Breitbart coined what’s become known as the Breitbart Doctrine: "Politics is downstream from culture," or stated differently, "culture is the single most significant factor that affects political change."

Change doesn’t emanate from a politician, a party, or from Washington, D.C.

Until Democrats learn that they’ll continue to be dead in the eyes of Americans.

