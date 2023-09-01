It's About Power and Control, Not the Environment

Climate alarmists insist that global warming prompted two major August disasters — the first a fire in Hawaii, the second Hurricane Idalia, that ravaged the Florida west coast. But actual scientists say otherwise.

Idalia made landfall over Keaton Beach Wednesday morning as a strong Category-3 storm with sustained winds of 125 mph. This is in Florida’s Big Bend region located about 150 miles northwest of Tampa.

CNN’s Bill Weir claimed that the continued use of gas and oil for energy production resulted in unprecedented storm activity.

"The cost of [using fossil fuels] is becoming bigger with every storm," he said. "Science has been warning about this for a very long time, in many ways it has been predicted. It is the speed that we’re seeing these changes that has taken most folks by surprise."

Atlanta-based meteorology and climate sciences Ph.D. Ryan Maue brought sanity back into the conversation.

"CNN went full 'climate crisis' with their top climate expert Dr. Bill Weir so early in the morning with Idalia," he said.

"Except, the landfall of Idalia is only strongest along coastal area since 1896 Cedar Keys hurricane (125 mph) 125-years ago, well prior to modern fossil fuel usage."

Maue continued with a history lesson.

"1896 Cedar Keys hurricane also made landfall in Florida's Big Bend with 125 mph winds," he added.

"Climate context: this is a 0 mph landfall maximum wind increase from 1896-2023 or 0 mph/century for the worst 2 storms."

So yes, Idalia was the worst storm on record to hit that region of Florida if you only go back 126 years. It’s on par with one 127 years ago.

"Idalia was an 'unprecedented event' that last happened in 1896."

Maue concluded, "Media fail."

But a more massive media fail may have centered on the wildfire that ravaged Maui on August 8.

The Hawaiian Electric Company confirmed that power lines that fell in high winds probably set off the Aug. 8 early morning fire, but added that the power lines were de-energized in that area for more than six hours prior to a second, afternoon fire.

ABC News initially reported that climate change had nothing to do with the blaze that destroyed much of a town and killed at least 115 residents.

Their original headline accurately said, "Why climate change can't be blamed for the Maui wildfires."

But the network backtracked in response to complaints and added one word to report that climate change could have been partially to blame.

"Why climate change can't be blamed entirely for the Maui wildfires," the new headline said.

Hawaii Democratic Gov. Josh Green was one of those who complained the loudest.

Although the downed power lines set off at least the initial blaze, and a deputy director of the Hawaii Water Resource Management Commission delayed authorizing the release of water to fight the fire for nearly six hours, Green also blamed climate change.

"I know that there is debate out there whether we should be talking about climate change or not," Green told CBS News.

"Let’s be real, world. Climate change is here. We are in the midst of it with a hotter planet and fiercer storms."

President Biden also blamed this week’s hurricane on climate change Thursday, and added that in order to address it, it’s going to take something in short supply — money.

"There are still some deniers out there in terms of whether or not climate change had anything to do with any of this," he said, "and we're gonna need a whole hell of a lot more money!"

But put your wallet back in your pocket.

Last month 1,609 scientists globally, including Nobel laureates, signed a declaration stating categorically that there is no climate emergency, that everything is fine. This is up nearly 50% from last year, when 1,107 scientists signed the same declaration.

"There is no climate emergency," the Global Climate Intelligence Group (CLINTEL) said in its World Climate Declaration.

"Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific. Scientists should openly address uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of their policy measures."

It kind of burst Al Gore’s "the science is settled" balloon.

So if there’s no emergency, what’s the emergency? The United Nations answered that question Monday.

Eighteen UN jurists declared that because climate change is "a form of structural violence against children," they have the right to sue their own government if it’s not doing enough to address the issue.

So it has nothing to do with the climate, and everything to do with power and control.

Say goodbye to national sovereignty; say hello to "children of the world unite."

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.