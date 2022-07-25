Left Trying to Take Over the Country Beginning With Our Children

Democrat politicians and officeholders, as well as far-left educators, appear to be hell-bent on remaking America in their own image, by following the advice of an early 20th century Russian revolutionary.

"Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted," is a quote attributed to Vladimir Lenin.

Some of the most impassioned debates in recent years have taken place at public school board meetings. Many school districts believe they have the right to run roughshod over parents’ wishes and introduce their kids to questionable subjects like critical race theory and gender fluidity, while ignoring the basics.

Last Thursday Libs of Tik Tok, a social media account that posts videos of the far-left making ridiculous or outrageous claims, posted one of someone claiming to be a public elementary school teacher.

The teacher, sporting a nose-ring, a piercing above her lip along with a neck tattoo, claimed that her entire class of second graders had changed their pronouns.

"I’m torn between being really, really happy to be a safe space, and just absolutely furious that this entire class of second graders has to keep this secret from not-safe people," she said.

"Why are kids feeling unsafe, and furthermore why does everyone talk about ‘how will the kids understand?'"she asked. "The kids f**king understand it. It’s easy for them. It’s the adults who have all the frigging issues, and hang-ups, and bulls**t. Kids are fine."

Last month Libs of Tik Tok posted a photo depicting a gay pride poster displayed in a New Jersey classroom stating, "If your parents aren’t accepting of your identity, I’m your mom now."

And that’s fine with this administration.

Rachel Levine, the transgender assistant secretary of Health, told NPR that "There is no argument among medical professionals --- pediatricians, pediatric endocrinologists, adolescent medicine physicians, adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, etc. — about the value and the importance of gender-affirming care."

Levine's Department of Health and Human Services states that "gender-affirming care" should include social affirmation at any age, puberty blockers during puberty and hormone therapy during early adolescence. In addition, irreversible surgery is "typically used in adulthood or case-by-case basis in adolescence."

As public education has deteriorated in America, school choice and voucher programs, such as those promoted by former President Trump, have become more popular. But at least one office-seeker has an answer for that.

Mike Collier, a Democrat running for Texas lieutenant governor, announced Thursday that if elected, he would put an end to voucher programs that give parents the freedom to choose a private school for their children, using the public funds set aside for their education.

"As lieutenant governor, I will lead the legislature to amend our constitution to ban forever private school vouchers," he told a gathering. "Because vouchers are for vultures."

From the applause that line prompted, he must have been addressing a room of public school teachers and teacher union officials.

The first seed of achieving change by indoctrinating the children was sown in 1996 by then-first lady Hillary Clinton. That year she wrote the book, "It Takes a Village: And Other Lessons Children Teach Us."

She de-emphasized the importance of family, especially parents in the raising of children, and focused instead on outside forces to mold them into adulthood.

To his credit, then-Sen. Rick Santorum, a Pennsylvania Republican shot back with his own book, "It Takes a Family," in which he argued that government should take every step available to strengthen the family structure — not tear it apart.

Another quote attributed to Lenin goes, "Destroy the family, you destroy the country. The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation."

Sound familiar? Don’t forget to vote Nov. 8 — in person.

