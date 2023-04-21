Democrats Wage War on Success

The Biden administration announced yesterday that in 10 days, it will turn the mortgage industry upside-down.

If you can manage money, pay your bills and maintain a good credit rating, expect to pay more for a new mortgage or a refinance, according to The Washington Times.

Starting May 1, people with credit scores of 680 and above will pay higher interest rates, which will work out to about an additional $40 per month on a $400,000 mortgage. Borrowers who make down payments on property of 15% or above will pay even more.

Up until now interest rates have been market-based: the greater the risk to the lender, the higher the interest rate they charge.

"Penalizing borrowers with larger down payments and credit scores will not go over well," said Ian Wright, a senior loan officer at Bay Equity Home Loans in the San Francisco Bay Area, to The Washington Times.

"It overcomplicates things for consumers during a process that can already feel overwhelming with the amount of paperwork, jargon, etc. Confusing the borrower is never a good thing."

All these extra fees will be used to subsidize buyers with poor credit ratings. It punishes borrowers who do the right thing, while rewarding people who don’t.

Lower rates and more favorable terms aren’t merely “rewards” for doing the right thing; they reflect the market, the cost of doing business.

The chances are good that the bank won’t have to remind a person with good credit to make his mortgage payment each month.

Odds are his mortgage will never go into foreclosure.

Down payments also enter the picture in foreclosure. If the borrowers made a substantial initial payment, the lending institution will more-than-likely recoup their loan balance.

Accordingly, while paying higher costs for having good credit runs counter to sound business practice, it’s something the federal government has experience in.

In 1977 Congress approved the Community Reinvestment Act, which was intended to prompt lenders to meet the needs of borrowers in low and moderate income neighborhoods.

In 1995 President Bill Clinton used the Act to pressure banks into approving riskier loans, called subprime mortgages, which in turn led to a housing bubble two years later

Ten years after that the bubble burst and the market crashed.

This is a gross oversimplification. Investor’s Business Daily (IBD) provides a more comprehensive explanation, but the lesson is the same: when government attempts to tweak natural market forces, as Biden is doing now, the result is seldom pretty.

Hard work and market forces are the very principles upon which America was founded. The founders rejected England’s monarchy, where the royals got the spoils and the people got the leftovers.

They instead used capitalism and free markets to base one’s station in life according to his contribution to society: worth based on work rather than birth.

And all-in-all it’s served us well. For example:

Work hard at school and you’ll be rewarded with good grades

Get good grades and you’ll get a good job

Work hard at your job and you’ll climb the corporate ladder

Work hard to build a better mousetrap and the world will beat a path to your door

And of course, honor your obligations and banks will clamor for your business.

In contrast, Biden now tells every American that hard work, playing by the rules, and paying your bills is for chumps.

American Enterprise Institute (AEI) fellow Marc Thiessen called it punishment for success.

"Absolute insanity," he said. "Biden is making responsible people who pay their bills on time and have high credit scores pay higher mortgage rates to subsidize loans for people with low credit ratings who don’t pay bills on time."

Thiessen, who’s also a podcaster and political commentator concluded, "The war on merit continues."

As further proof of the "war on merit," yesterday House Democrats told America that the best way to get ahead is to cheat. The House narrowly approved a measure that would ban biological males from girls’ and women’s sports.

Not a single Democrat voted for it. Biden warned that if it also passes the Senate, he will veto it.

Ronald Reagan once famously observed that "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction."

But it won’t come crashing down all at once.

It’ll be a right lost here, a freedom lost there, each one surrendered in favor of "the common good," until one day we realize that we’ve stopped praying to God for our daily bread, and instead hail the state, Big Brother, the all-knowing and powerful Oz.

And when the process is complete, we may realize, as we stand in line waiting for our daily allotment of watery soup, that we have lost the simple pleasure of self-reliance.

If we don’t push back, we’ll watch it all disappear in real time.

