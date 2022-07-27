Climate Alarmists Always Climate Alarm, and It's All Nonsense

Knowing that their time in power may be coming to a close, Democrats are frantically pushing the same narrative they've been pushing for decades: this is the most critical time in our planet's history, and only government can save you.

Climate alarmist and former Vice President Al Gore acquired a small fortune, won a Nobel Prize and received an Academy Award for his book and film, "An Inconvenient Truth," predicting of doom and gloom if humanity doesn't change its ways.

He appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday and told host Chuck Todd that Congress has been unable to approve climate legislation because "democracy is broken," likening it to gun control.

"The same reason that it's seemingly impossible for the Congress to pass legislation banning these weapons of war, these assault rifles that are being used to murder children in classrooms and create hundreds of mass-casualty events already this year, and that's getting worse ... is the same reason that we can't pass climate legislation," he said.

Then he made an unfair, even repulsive comparison.

"The climate deniers are really in some ways similar to all of those, almost 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas, who were waiting outside an unlocked door while the children were being massacred," Gore continued.

People who don't buy into Gore's predictions aren't "climate deniers." They agree that the climate is changing. After all, it's been changing since creation, bouncing between ice ages and tropical periods.

It's just that we've heard it all before — for more than 60 years.

In 1958 Harper's magazine published what it called "a true scientific detective story" titled "The Coming Ice Age." It was based on the work of two scientists: geophysicist Maurice Ewing, director of Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, and geologist-meteorologist William Donn.

That was an accepted view for at least the next 20 years. In 1978 actor Leonard Nimoy narrated a 20-minute mini-documentary called "The Coming Ice Age."

"What scientists are telling us now is that the threat of an ice age is not as remote as we once thought," he began. "During the lifetime of our grandchildren Arctic cold and perpetual snow could turn most of the inhabitable portions of our planet into a polar desert."

A decade later the "experts" changed their mind.

The Associated Press reported in 1989 that "a senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000."

The AP explained that, "as the warming melts polar icecaps, ocean levels will rise by up to three feet, enough to cover the Maldives and other flat island nations."

The first Earth Day, celebrated in 1970, prompted numerous predictions that never came to pass:

• We will experience global famine by 2000. But instead, poverty has been reduced and food production has exploded. Today governments are taking over farmland in some countries, seemingly in an effort to force global famine.

• By 1980 city dwellers will have to wear gas masks to protect themselves from air pollution, and by 1985 sunlight will be reduced by 50% in urban areas due to pollution. This is only partially true. Residents of some cities may want to wear gas masks — but only to protect themselves from the stench of feces and urine.

• Al Gore claimed that there was a "75 percent chance" that the entire polar ice cap would could be completely ice free within five to seven years. Instead, between 2012 and 2016, Arctic ice increased from an average of 2.2 million square miles to 3.3 million square miles.

These and other predictions came with the same warning: If we don't act now, Earth is doomed and life will be extinct.

And they're pressing the issue with even more urgency.

Last week Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, a huge fan of electric vehicles, said the clean energy transition "is long overdue and can't progress fast enough."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, another EV fan, saw a bright side to high fuel prices during a recent congressional hearing.

"The more pain we are all experiencing from the high price of gas, the more benefit there is for those who can access electric vehicles," he said.

But at least one Florida family discovered a chink in an EV's armor: their batteries have a limited life span, and when they die, the vehicle is worthless.

They purchased a used EV with 60,000 miles on it for $11,000. Six months later the battery pack would no longer accept a charge. A new battery pack would run $14,000. Or they could trade it in for another car — trade-in value: $500.

It's always an emergency, whether it's global winter, acid rain, a disintegrating ozone layer, global warming, worldwide famine, overpopulation, gun violence, COVID or monkeypox.

And government's response is always, "Give us money, relinquish a few of your freedoms, and we'll fix it."

The process is: 1) they create a problem, either real or imagined, 2) we give them money, 3) they make things worse, 4) rinse and repeat.

It's time to stop the madness.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.