The Clergy May Hold the Key to Addressing Gun Violence

We’ve listened ad nauseam to politicians — especially liberal ones — explain how to combat gun violence by controlling and even eliminating guns. Maybe it’s time we listened to the experts in the human heart; maybe it’s time we listened to the clergy.

A group of 33 Lansing, Michigan-area pastors joined forces to map out a plan to address a number of issues plaguing the community, chief among them, a rise in gun violence — especially among teens.

Throughout their 25-page proposal, neither the term “gun control” nor “gun restriction” is mentioned once — nor are even the words “control” or “restrict” found. The proposal instead focuses on the human factor.

The group’s initial goal was to obtain an audience with Lansing Mayor Andy Schor to present their proposal, according to the Rev. Terrence King of Kingdom Ministries. King is also one of seven members of the Assembly of Lansing Pastors.

“We believe that we carry a unique role, that the resources that we have amongst our congregations, the resources that we have in our own background as faith leaders, and the resource of God, whom we believe can provide the insight and answers for us to resolve these issues in the form and in the practice of love,” King said.

Tom Knighton, writing for the popular pro-Second Amendment blog “Bearing Arms,” explained that “by going after the roots of the violence itself, these pastors are hoping to actually short-circuit the pipeline that leads people toward violent lifestyles in the first place.”

Each time there’s a mass shooting, politicians’ kneejerk reaction is to blame the gun and call for yet more restrictive gun control measures — each of which burdens law-abiding citizens while doing nothing to address the problem.

They want to ban, for example, AR-15-style semi-automatic sporting rifles, even though they’re seldom used in mass shootings. They want to ban so-called high-capacity magazines that do nothing other than punish the lawful gun owner who may need them to protect his life against multiple home invaders.

The practice of blaming the tool instead of the perpetrator has now reached the ridiculous stage.

Following the November 21 massacre at a Waukesha, Wisc., Christmas parade, the headlines from mainstream media appeared to blame the vehicle accused killer Darrell Brooks drove, rather than Brooks himself. For example:

See? It was all the SUV’s fault. So if you happen to come across a red Ford Escape SUV in your travels — run.

The point is, when addressing “gun violence,” we have to concentrate on the word “violence” and not so much the word “gun.”

A gun is, after all, nothing more than a tool — a tool that can even save your life, much like a parachute. And like a parachute, if you find yourself in a position where you need one but don’t have one, chances are good that you’ll never need one again.