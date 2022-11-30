We Need More Courage Among the Clergy

An Orlando, Florida, pastor lost his position as a hospital chaplain for daring to express his views on social media.

Apparently administrators at Orlando Health were shocked to learn that the Rev. Jay McCaig was pro-life.

Seriously? He's a man of the cloth. He should have been fired if he wasn't pro-life.

In addition, although he was hired as a chaplain, McCaig kept his pro-life views to himself throughout the 10 years of employment at the hospital.

McCaig said that while he believes abortion to be "immoral, a sin against God, and contrary to such teachings of the Bible," he never discussed his beliefs on abortion with staff or patients at the hospital, according to Florida Jolt.

But he's not taking it lying down. McCaig is standing up for his rights and is fighting back. He filed a lawsuit against the hospital for wrongful discharge.

Furthermore, McCaig "was not told which post or posts on his personal Facebook page violated Orlando Health's company policy, nor was he informed which company policy he violated," according to his initial court filings.

But given the current trend of hospitals hiring "woke," far-left chaplains, it's probably a safe bet that his traditional religious views are what led to his discharge.

A case in point is Children's Wisconsin Hospital, which has lately been busy hiring "full-fledged left-wing activists who twist religion to advance their preferred social Marxist policies," The Federalist reported.

One new hire on the chaplain's staff at what is described as Wisconsin's premier children's hospital is Kate Newendorp, who is "all-in for transgender surgeries, abortion, and a rejection of religious teaching when it cuts against her personal comfort."

Transgender surgeries? Whatever happened to the principle that God created each of us in His own image, and that we are therefore perfect as we are?

Pro-abortion? What about the fundamental Judeo-Christian belief that all life is sacred as set forth in that "Thou shalt not kill" thingie?

And finally, she rejects any religious teaching that "cuts against her personal comfort"? Living according to one person's religious principles and teachings isn't supposed to be easy. Religious dogma isn't so fluid as to comport to whatever makes one feel "comfortable" at the moment.

Accordingly, to meet the calling as a religious leader isn't for the faint of heart. It takes conviction and courage.

Orlando Health released a statement to McCaig, claiming that he had left the facility with little choice but to fire him.

"There were concerns about your ability to provide spiritual and emotional care for Orlando Health's diverse patient and team member population given your public social media posts," the statement said.

McCaig responded: "My beliefs regarding abortion are my religious beliefs and my understanding of the Biblical text. Those religious beliefs are why I was terminated."

Add to that the rights guaranteed under the First Amendment — freedom of speech and of religion — have both been under attack in recent months.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk made freedom of speech something of a personal calling when he purchased Twitter.

"This is a battle for the future of civilization," he said. "If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead."

Freedom of thought means little without the freedom to express those thoughts and test them against the thoughts of others. And freedom of religion means little without the ability to live according to the principles of one's faith.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.