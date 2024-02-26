Fundamental Rights Don't Come From Gov't and Never Have

Hang on to your fundamental rights, because the left believes they were given to us by government, and that government can be taken away at will.

Politico's Heidi Przybyla made this clear Friday when she warned viewers on MSNBC that former President Donald Trump intended to instill "Christian nationalism" into his second term if reelected. "We are going to hear words like 'Christian nationalism,' like the 'new apostolic reformation.

"These are groups that you should get very schooled on because they have a lot of power in Trump’s circle," she warmed.

A “Christian” is simply a person who follows, practices, or believes in Christianity.

A “nationalist” is a person who advocates national unity and independence.

There’s nothing wrong with either one, but if you combine the two you get something really scary, according to Przybyla.

"But the thing that unites them as Christian nationalists, not Christians because Christian nationalists are very different, is that they believe that our rights as Americans and as all human beings do not come from any Earthly authority," she explained.

"They don’t come from Congress, from the Supreme Court, they come from God. The problem with that is that they are determining, men, are determining what God is telling them. In the past, that so-called 'natural law,' it is a pillar of catholicism for instance, it has been used for good in social justice campaigns.

"Martin Luther King evoked it in talking about civil rights."

Przybyla’s MSNBC appearance was a follow-up to, and a promotion of, a Politico story she co-wrote and was published three days earlier.

The Politico piece amounted to another attack on conservatives who happen to be Christian, according to Political Square founder and CEO Michael Seifert.

"If you read this story, you'll quickly see that what the media considers to be 'Christian nationalism' are just normal Christian conservative principles," he wrote.

"That's because the Christian nationalist narrative is the regime’s excuse for their increasing discrimination against Christians."

And New York Post columnist and Commentary editor John Podhoretz emphasized that our rights come from an authority superior to government.

"I hate to harp on this but Heidi Pryzbyla is a major D.C. political voice and apparently is unaware of the central revolutionary idea of the U.S. —the idea that changed the world and made her life possible, that rights are not granted by government but are God-given and above govt," he wrote.

Although Przybyla may not have read the entire Declaration of Independence, she should at least be familiar with one of its most famous sentences, which reads:

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

When it says that "Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness" are "among" those “unalienable rights,” that means other such rights exist, which are arguably set forth in the first 10 amendments to the Constitution. It’s called the Bill of Rights.

Furthermore, "endowed by their Creator" equates to "God-given" and is just one of four times that God is referenced in the Declaration of Independence.

For anyone who’s not religious, "natural rights" works just as well.

The point is, contrary to what Przybyla would have us believe, our most basic rights don’t come from government — they’re inherent within each of us.

If our most basic, fundamental rights did come from an "Earthly authority" as she suggests, that same "Earthly authority," whether it be Congress, the Supreme Court, or the president, could just as easily take them away.

And we can see every day that they’re trying.

They’re especially trying to chip away at our right to speak freely, calling anything with which they disagree "misinformation," "disinformation," or just plain ol' "hate speech," which they claim isn’t protected by the First Amendment.

But our fundamental rights can’t be taken away, they can’t be given away, they can’t be returned — they’re unalienable, like the Declaration of Independence says.

"Christian nationalist": At least it’s an improvement over "white supremacist."

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.