China Backfires If Election Interference True

Eighty-one million votes. No one with more than two functioning brain cells actually believed Joe Biden legitimately received 81 million votes on November 3, 2020 to win the election.

Donald Trump received 11 million votes more in 2020 than he did when he beat Hillary Clinton in 2016, yet he was still 7 million votes short of Biden’s unfathomable 81 million.

But this week the FBI sent Congress an intelligence report raising concerns that China may have tried to interfere in that election, and for the very first time it’s all beginning to make sense.

And if true, the Chinese Communist Party may have cut its own throat in the process.

"The FBI has located documents which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election, including allegations of interference by the CCP," FBI Director Kash Patel announced Monday. "I have immediately declassified the material and turned the documents over to [Senate Judiciary Committee] Chairman [Chuck] Grassley for further review.”

The intelligence report alleges that the Chinese Communist Party mass-produced counterfeit U.S. driver’s licenses in a scheme to submit fraudulent mail-in ballots and throw the election in Biden’s favor.

Just as alarming, the report is from August 2020 — more than two months prior to the 2020 election, yet then-FBI Director Christopher Wray shut the investigation down, and testified that there were no known foreign interference plots before the 2020 election.

Wray was appointed as FBI director in 2017 by President Donald Trump.

But apart from Wray’s apparent lack of fidelity to the laws of the United States, and lack of loyalty to the president who appointed him, China may have worked against its own interests in the long run, assuming the allegations are true.

The FBI report doesn't say whether China's efforts succeeded nor whether the election's outcome would have changed even if they did. Nevertheless, China gained an ally in Joe Biden for four years, and Trump was able to use that same four-year period to outline what his own second term would look like — this time armed with what he’d learned from his first term.

As a result, when Inauguration Day arrived, Trump hit the ground running. He fired off a spate of executive orders, appointed a young, energetic, and loyal Cabinet, and took action to restore America’s place in the world.

And a big part of restoring American influence was addressing trade deficits.

One of Trump’s initial acts was to set reciprocal tariffs with our trading partners — whatever tariffs they charged us, we charged them right back.

One-by-one other countries agreed to reduce their own tariffs, and last month China agreed to a temporary, 90-day reduction in tariffs while the two countries continue negotiations.

Some of the few products the United States requires from China are rare earth minerals. So meanwhile, Trump entered into an agreement to have Ukraine supply those same minerals to the United States as a second source.

As an additional backup, the United States is actively working to develop a domestic rare earth mineral mining and processing industry in a number of western states, with an eye to reducing reliance on anyone — especially China.

It’s unlikely that any of this would have happened if Trump wasn’t given a four-year hiatus to work all this out — there would be no tariff negotiations, no domestic mining.

There’s an old superstition that bad news always comes in threes, and that’s certainly true for China from a public relations standpoint. Just within the last six months we learned that:

Chinese scientists made two attempts to smuggle a potentially toxic plant fungus into the United States to a University of Michigan research laboratory;

China funneled millions of dollars in grants to U.S. universities and nonprofits in order to promote climate change programs that would have destroyed America’s global energy dominance; and,

We now learn that China allegedly went to extraordinary lengths to throw the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.

Chances are we wouldn’t have learned any of this had Trump been reelected in 2020, and we certainly wouldn’t have discovered it during his presidency.

And it’s also unlikely that the United States would have either negotiated to normalize international trade agreements, or explored alternatives to China for rare earth minerals had Trump not been given a timeout — thanks to China.

China has been working furiously to undermine American interests and influence in the world. This time they went “a bridge too far” — and it may be why they’re paying the price.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.